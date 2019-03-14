PIAA boys basketball quarterfinals sites, times: Mt. Lebanon to play Kennedy Catholic at Aliquippa

By: Don Rebel

Thursday, March 14, 2019 | 5:40 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Allderdice’s Dalen Dugger scores between Canon-McMillan’s Ethan Beachy (22) and Louis Waller during their PIAA Class 6A first round state playoff game Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019, at Mt. Lebanon High School.

Two WPIAL champions will play inside district boundaries while a third will be striking oil.

Mt. Lebanon faces Kennedy Catholic in a much-anticipated PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals boys basketball game Saturday afternoon at Aliquippa, while Class 3A district champ Lincoln Park faces Richland at Hempfield.

WPIAL Class 2A champion Our Lady of the Sacred Heart heads north to battle District 9 champion Ridgway at Oil City.

Here are the Saturday PIAA quarterfinal boys basketball playoff games in Class 6A, 3A and 2A.

Class 6A

Saturday’s games

1-4 Pennridge (24-4) vs. 1-7 Methacton (22-7) at Plymouth Whtemarsh HS, 1 p.m.

12-4 LaSalle College (25-3) vs. 12-1 Roman Catholic (24-4) at Archbishop Ryan HS, 2 p.m.

1-6 Chester (22-6) vs. 1-2 Coatesville (28-2) at Spring-Ford HS, 1 p.m.

10-1 Kennedy Catholic (24-3) vs. 7-1 Mt. Lebanon (24-3) at Aliquippa HS, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s games

12-1 Neumann-Goretti (21-7) vs. 12-3 Bishop McDevitt (20-7) at Cardinal O’Hara HS, 2:30 p.m.

1-1 New Hope-Solebury (17-9) vs. 3-1 Camp Hill Trinity (24-3) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 2:30 p.m.

6-1 Richland (22-6) vs. 7-1 Lincoln Park (24-4) at Hempfield HS, 3 p.m.

7-6 Deer Lakes (18-7) vs. 10-1 Sharon (23-4) at Slippery Rock University, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s games

12-1 Constitution (21-9) vs. 2-1 Holy Cross (22-5) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 2:30 p.m.

12-2 Math, Civics & Science (20-9) vs. 5-1 North Star (23-3) at Cumberland Valley HS, 1 p.m.

7-1 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (24-2) vs. 9-1 Ridgway (24-3) at Oil City HS, 2:30 p.m.

10-1 Farrell (23-3) vs. 6-1 Bishop Guilfoyle (25-2) at Kiski Area HS, 1:30 p.m.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Deer Lakes, Lincoln Park, Mt. lebanon, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart