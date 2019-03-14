PIAA girls basketball quarterfinals sites, times: 4 WPIAL teams staying close to home

By: Don Rebel

Thursday, March 14, 2019 | 6:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Perri Carlisle-Page scores over Slippery Rock’s Hallie Raabe during their PIAA Class 5A second round state playoff game Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019, at Moon Area High School.

Four WPIAL teams won’t have to go far for their state quarterfinals game Saturday afternoon, while two district squads will have to hit the road for their third round girls basketball game.

Chartiers Valley will face Oakland Catholic at Peters Township, while Hempfield is the site of a pair of Class A games — Vincentian Academy against Shanksville and Sewickley Academy taking on Berlin-Brothersvalley.

WPIAL Class 5A runner-up Thomas Jefferson heads east to Altoona, and Class 4A champion North Catholic travels north to Oil City.

Here are the Saturday PIAA quarterfinal girls basketball playoff games in Class 5A, 4A and A.

Class 5A

Saturday’s games

1-1 Villa Maria (26-4) vs. 11-1 Southern Lehigh (25-3) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 4 p.m.

12-3 Archbishop Wood (17-11) vs. 12-1 Archbishop Carroll (23-5) at Cardinal O’Hara HS, 1 p.m.

3-1 Palmyra (18-10) vs. 7-2 Thomas Jefferson (21-7) at Altoona HS, 1 p.m.

7-1 Chartiers Valley (27-0) vs. 7-4 Oakland Catholic (22-4) at Peters Township HS, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s games

12-1 Bonner Prendie (18-9) vs. 3-2 Bishop McDevitt (23-4) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 1 p.m.

11-1 Bethlehem Catholic (25-4) vs. 4-2 Danville (24-4) at Hazleton HS, 2:30 p.m.

4-1 Mifflinburg (25-4) vs. 3-1 Lancaster Catholic (30-0) at Cumberland Valley HS, 2:30 p.m.

7-1 North Catholic (24-3) vs. 10-1 Villa Maria Academy (22-3) at Oil City, 1 p.m.

Class A

Saturday’s games

12-1 Jenkintown (26-1) vs. 2-1 Susquehanna Community (21-6) at Hazleton HS, 1 p.m.

11-2 Weatherly (18-8) vs. 4-1 Our Lady of the Lourdes Regional (21-6) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 1 p.m.

5-2 Shanksville-Stonycreek (23-5) vs. 7-4 Vincentian Academy (14-12) at Hempfield HS, 12 p.m.

5-1 Berlin-Brothersvalley (22-5) vs. 7-6 Sewickley Academy (14-8) at Hempfield HS, 1:30 p.m.

