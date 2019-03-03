PIAA releases opening round schedule for boys, girls basketball playoffs

By: HSSN Staff

Sunday, March 3, 2019 | 2:34 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Neshannock’s Isabella Burrelli is fouled by Shady Side Academy’s Ella Benec during WPIAL Class 3A championship game Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, at Petersen Events Center.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

First round

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Abington (27-1) vs. Cumberland Valley (17-9) at Council Rock South, 4 p.m.; Lincoln (10-16) vs. Pennridge (22-4) at Southern, 5 p.m.; Boys Latin (22-5) vs. Norristown (21-6) at Lincoln, 5 p.m.; Hazleton (21-6) vs. Methacton (20-7) at Wilkes University, 6 p.m.; William Allen (17-9) vs. Perkiomen Valley (17-8) at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Reading (20-7) vs. LaSalle College (23-3) at Governor Mifflin, 3:30 p.m.; Lower Merion (24-3) vs. East Stroudsburg South (15-11) at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 4 p.m.; Roman Catholic (22-4) vs. Spring-Ford (19-8) at Cardinal O’Hara, 5 p.m.; Harrisburg (19-6) vs. Downingtown East (16-10) at Cumberland Valley, 3 p.m.; Parkland (16-10) vs. Chester (20-6) at Freedom, 4:30 p.m.; Coatesvile (26-2) vs. Emmaus (21-7) at Pottstown, 4 p.m.; Butler (20-5) vs. Chambersburg (20-7) at Canon-McMillan, 4:30 p.m.; Wilson (22-5) vs. Pine-Richland (21-3) at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic (22-3) vs. Fox Chapel (16-8) at Farrell, 6 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (22-3) vs. Manheim Township (20-8) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (16-9) vs. Allderdice (21-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Sun Valley (19-7) vs. Garden Spot (16-12) at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 7:30 p.m.; Northern (22-5) vs. Southern Lehigh (18-8) at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.; Abington Heights (23-2) vs. Pottsgrove (15-11) at Scranton, 7:30 p.m.; Mastery North (19-6) vs. West Chester Rustin (18-8) at Southern, 7:30 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (16-8) vs. Holy Ghost Prep (18-8) at Archbishop Carroll, 7 p.m.; Penncrest (22-7) vs. Wallenpaupack (18-7) at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 6 p.m.; Crestwood (20-7) vs. Frankford (13-13) at Wilkes University, 6 p.m.; Pottsville (23-3) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (23-4) at Blue Mountain, 7 p.m.; Lower Dauphin (24-3) vs. Franklin Regional (17-7) at Milton Hershey, 6:30 p.m.; Johnstown (19-2) vs. Elizabethtown (16-12) at Central Cambria, 7:30 p.m.; West Chester East (21-5) vs. Archbishop Ryan (13-10) at Spring-Ford, 7:30 p.m.; Moon (23-2) vs. Northeastern (15-11) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Mars (24-1) vs. Milton Hershey (19-7) at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.; William Penn (23-4) vs. Chartiers Valley (18-6) at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.; Meadville (18-6) vs. Shaler (16-8) at Edinboro, 8 p.m.; Muhlenberg (18-9) vs. Penn Hills (20-4) at Milton Hershey, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Bonner-Prendergast (18-5) vs. Littlestown (24-3) at St. Joseph’s Prep, 7 p.m.; Nanticoke (21-7) vs. Montoursville (19-8) at Wilkes University, 7:30 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic (17-9) vs. Archbishop Carroll (15-10) at Liberty, 6 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (16-10) vs. Northwestern Lehigh (13-12) at Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (25-3) vs. Prep Charter (15-7) at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.; Lower Moreland (22-3) vs. John Bartram (11-14) at Council Rock South, 6 p.m.; Shamokin (16-9) vs. Wilson (17-9) at Shikellamy, 6 p.m.; Scranton Prep (22-3) vs. Susquehanna Township (13-13) at Lackawanna College, 7:30 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (21-6) vs. Berks Catholic (22-6) at Lincoln, 7 p.m.; Danville (23-3) vs. Western wayne (14-11) at Shilkellamy, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt (22-3) vs. Ringgold (14-9) at Central Dauphin East, 6:30 p.m.; Clearfield (13-10) vs. Quaker Valley (20-4) at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle (21-4) vs. Titusville (18-5) at North Allehgeny, 7:30 p.m.; Bedford (12-12) vs. Grove City (16-9) at Somerset, 7 p.m.; Huntingdon (24-0) vs. Highlands (17-8) at Hollidaysburg, 8 p.m.; Hickory (24-1) vs. Ambridge (15-8) at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (19-7) vs. Lancaster Mennoninte (14-12) at Father Judge, 5 p.m.; Wyoming Seminary (25-2) vs. String Theory (9-15) at Wilkes University, 4:30 p.m.; Camp Hill (19-6) vs. Bishop McDevitt (18-7) at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Loyalsock Township (26-1) vs. Palmerton (12-12) at Williamsport, 7 p.m.; New Hope (15-9) vs. Murrell Dobbins (11-13) at Upper Dublin, 4 p.m.; SLA Beeber vs. Kutztown (18-8) at Southern, 3:30 p.m.; Wellsboro (23-4) vs. Holy Redeemer (19-5) at Troy, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity-District 3 (22-3) vs. HS of the Future (12-10) at East Pennsboro, 4:30 p.m.; Richland (20-6) vs. Mt. Carmel (20-6) at Johnstown, 5:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (19-5) vs. Sharpsville (16-9) at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Fairview (18-7) vs. Aliquippa (16-8) at Edinboro, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (22-4) vs. Bellwood-Antis (16-9) at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.; Brookville (16-8) vs. Deer Lakes (16-7) at Clearfield, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (21-5) vs. Forest Hills (16-9) at Northgate, 4:30 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (21-3) vs. Beaver Falls (10-14) at Johnstown, 4 p.m.; Sharon (21-4) vs. Washington (14-9) at Farrell, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s schedule

Constitution (19-9) vs. Moravian Academy (21-3) at Father Judge, 3:30 p.m.; Northeast Bradford (16-10) vs. Antietam (17-7) at Troy, 5 p.m.; Holy Cross (20-5) vs. Bloomsburg (14-11) at Marywood, 7:30 p.m.; Delco Christian (16-10) vs. Strawberry Mansion (14-6) at Spring-Ford, 3:30 p.m.; Executive Education (17-7) vs. Church Farm (12-10) at Easton, 3 p.m.; Steel High (10-12) vs. MCS Charter (18-9) at Central Dauphin East, 3 p.m.; Millville (24-1) vs. Northwest (15-10) at Williamsport, 5:30 p.m.; North Star (21-3) vs. Bishop McCort (12-12) at Pitt-Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.; OLSH (22-2) vs. West Middlesex (18-8) at North Hills, 3 p.m.; West Branch (18-7) vs. Lakeview (17-9) at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.; Wilmington (16-8) vs. Keystone (18-6) at Sharon, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgway (22-3) vs. Sewickley Academy (13-9) at Saint Marys, 5:30 p.m.; Farrell (21-3) vs. Shenango (11-13) at Sharon, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (20-4) vs. Penns Manor (14-11) at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.; Coudersport (21-2) vs. South Side (18-7) at Saint Marys, 7 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (23-2) vs. Sto-Rox (14-10) at St. Francis, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Lancaster Country Day (19-4) vs. Sullivan County (13-12) at Central Dauphin East, 5 p.m.; Notre Dame ES (17-5) vs. Faith Christian (14-10) at Lehighton Elementary, 7 p.m.; St. John Neumann (19-6) vs. Greenwood (17-8) at Williamsport, 8 p.m.; Sankofa Freedom Academy (13-10) vs. Conestoga Christian (19-6) at Southern, 6 p.m.; Lourdes Regional (21-4) vs. Mount Calvary (21-6) at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Halifax (21-4) vs. Berlin (19-5) at Central Dauphin East, 5 p.m.; Nativity BVM (13-11) vs. Galeton (17-8) at Martz Hall, 6 p.m.; Girard College (14-4) vs. Berks Christian (21-6) at Bensalem, 6 p.m.; Nazareth Prep (19-3) vs. Johnsonburg (16-9) at Northgate, 6 p.m.; Shade (21-4) vs. Union (17-7) at Pitt-Johnstown, 8 p.m.; North Clarion (21-3) vs. Bishop Carroll (19-5) at Kane, 7 p.m.; Jamestown (12-11) vs. Monessen (15-9) at Edinboro, 6:30 p.m.; Elk County Catholic (25-0) vs. Leechburg (13-10) at Saint Marys, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (16-8) vs. St. Joseph’s Academy (19-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Shanksville (21-5) vs. Cornell (19-5) at Pitt-Johnstown, 5 p.m.; Juniata Valley (18-5) vs. Clarion Limestone (21-3) at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Friday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (25-1) vs. Cedar Crest (19-8) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.; Bethlehem Freedom (22-5) vs. Souderton (22-4) at Easton, 7:30 p.m.; Dallastown (24-3) vs. Downingtown East (18-8) at West York, 7:30 p.m.; Central (8-14) vs. Council Rock North (19-6) at Southern, 4:30 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara (13-11) vs. Plymouth Whitemarsh (21-6) at Archbishop Carroll, 5:30 p.m.; Nazareth (21-6) vs. Spring-Ford (21-4) at Freedom, 6 p.m.; HAzleton (19-5) vs. Central Bucks West (18-9) at Berwick, 7 p.m.; Neshaminy (22-4) vs. Cedar Cliff (18-7) at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.; Cumberland Valley (22-4) vs. Fox Chapel (15-8) at Red Land, 5 p.m.; Abington (22-4) vs. Parkland (16-11) at Council Rock South, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny (23-2) vs. Governor Mifflin (20-9) at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.; Central Dauphin (18-7) vs. Upper Dublin (22-4) at Milton Hershey, 8 p.m.; Northampton (24-4) vs. Methacton (21-6) at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Altoona (16-7) vs. Norwin (21-2) at Hollidaysburg, 6:30 p.m.; Peters Township (25-0) vs. Harrisburg (14-10) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.; State College (17-6) vs. Bethel Park (21-3) at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Saturday’s schedule

Villa Maria (24-4) vs. Elizabethtown (17-10) at Spring-Ford, 6:30 p.m.; Twin Valley (20-6) vs. Palumbo (13-13) at Governor Mifflin, 5:30 p.m.; Mastery North (15-10) vs. Lower Dauphin (19-7) at Lincoln, 3:30 p.m.; Southern Lehigh (23-3) vs. Radnor (20-6) at Freedom, 3 p.m.; Abington Heights (21-5) vs. Mechanicsburg (20-6) at Marywood, 6 p.m.; Springfield Delco (23-3) vs. Archbishop Wood (15-11) at Spring-Ford, 5 p.m.; Gettysburg (22-6) vs. West Chester Henderson (19-7) at West York, 3 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll (21-5) vs. Spring Grove (20-9) at Jefferson, 5 p.m.; Palmyra (16-10) vs. Pope John Paul II (15-11) at Milton Hershey, 3 p.m.; Wyoming Valley West (16-10) vs. Bangor (17-8) at Pittston Area, 6 p.m.; Mount Saint Joseph (13-13) vs. Solanco (20-7) at Upper Dublin, 5:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (19-7) vs. Trinity (12-12) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (25-0) vs. General McLane (18-7) at Peters Township, 3 p.m.; Slippery Rock (19-5) vs. Obama Academy (15-8) at Sharon, 3 p.m.; Hollidaysburg (13-10) vs. Penn Hills (16-7) at Altoona, 4 p.m.; Warren (21-3) vs. Oakland Catholic (20-4) at Edinboro, 3 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Bonner Prendie (16-9) vs. Bermudian Springs (18-8) at Cardinal O’Hara, 3:30 p.m.; Lake-Lehman (19-6) vs. Jersey Shore (13-12) at Pittston, 4:30 p.m.; Jim Thome (16-1) vs. Lansdale Catholic (15-10) at Martz Hall, 5 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt (21-4) vs. Lower Moreland (18-7) at Central Dauphin East, 4 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (23-4) vs. Carver E&S (12-8) at Easton, 4:30 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy Academy (15-10) vs. Oberbrook (13-9) at Plymouth Whitmarsh, 5:30 p.m.; Danville (22-4) vs. Tamaqua (21-5) at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.; Scranton Prep (24-1) vs. ELCO (21-7) at Marywood, 4:30 p.m.; Audenried (12-8) vs. Kennard-Dale (22-4) at Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.; Mifflinburg (23-4) vs. Nanticoke (19-6) at Shikellamy, 7 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (28-0) vs. Quaker Valley (13-10) at Warwick, 6:30 p.m.; Central Valley (22-2) vs. Huntingdon (14-9) at Mt. Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.; North Catholic (22-3) vs. McKeesport (13-9) at Northgate, 3 p.m.; Punxsutawney (22-1) vs. Blackhawk (19-5) at Clearfield, 6 p.m.; Forest Hills (19-3) vs. Keystone Oaks (14-9) at St. Francis, 7 p.m.; Villa Maria (20-3) vs. Elizabeth Forward (17-8) at Edinboro, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (18-8) vs. Susquenita (21-4) at Jefferson, 7 p.m.; Warrior Run (18-8) vs. Palmerton (11-13) at Williamsport, 5 p.m.; Dunmore (23-0) vs. Constitution (14-6) at Lackawanna, 6 p.m.; Saint Basil Academy (26-0) vs. West Catholic Prep (15-7) at Wissahickon, 6 p.m.; Trinity-District 3 (24-2) vs. PACS (13-6) at Red Land, 8 p.m.; Notre Dame Green Pond (23-3) vs. Motivation (14-6) at Easton, 6 p.m.; Imhotep (17-9) vs. Lancaster Mennonite (21-6) at Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.; Loyalsock Township (23-3) vs. Holy Redeemer (23-4) at Williamsport, 6:30 p.m.; Delone Catholic (21-4) vs. Lewisburg (16-9) at West York, 6 p.m.; Penn Cambria (20-6) vs. Washington (19-5) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.; Neshannock (23-2) vs. Tyrone (18-7) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Fairview (18-6) vs. Avonworth (17-7) at Hagerty Events Center, 6 p.m.; Mercyhurst Prep (20-5) vs. Beaver (17-5) at Hagerty Events Center, 7:30 p.m.; Penns Valley (19-6) vs. South Park (17-7) at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.; Brookville (19-5) vs. Central Cambria (17-7) at Punxsutawney, 6 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (19-4) vs. Greenville (20-5) at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Mahanoy (23-2) vs. Southern Columbia (19-6) at Martz Hall, 7:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart (15-8) vs. Paul Robeson (14-6) at Wissahickon, 7:30 p.m.; GAMP (6-16) vs. Old Forge (18-6) at St. Joseph’s Prep, 5:30 p.m.; Linden Hall (18-3) vs. Sayre (20-7) at Conestoga Valley, 6 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt (8-14) vs. York Catholic (18-7) at Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.; Holy Cross (17-8) vs. Marian Catholic (20-4) at Scranton, 6 p.m.; Mt. Carmel (15-10) vs. Clarion (17-8) at Shamokin, 6 p.m.; Bellwood-Antis (22-3) vs. Windber (21-4) at Hollidaysburg, 5 p.m.; OLSH (21-4) vs. Blairsville (20-6) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Allegany-Clarion Valley (19-4) vs. Cambridge Springs (20-5) at Keystone, 7 p.m.; Maplewood (17-9) vs. Bishop Canevin (21-3) at Edinboro, 5 p.m.; Everett (21-3) vs. Serra Catholic (18-5) at Pitt-Johnstown, 6:30 p.m.; Kane (21-3) vs. Saegertown (13-13) at Saint Marys, 6 p.m.; Brentwood (19-4) vs. Penns Manor (22-2) at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Juniata Valley (21-3) vs. Laurel (20-5) at Altoona, 6 p.m.; West Middlesex (22-3) vs. Winchester Thurston (11-10) at Sharon, 6 p.m.

Class A

Saturday’s schedule

Jenkintown (24-1) vs. Harrisburg Christian (21-6) at Council Rock South, 5:30 p.m.; Sullivan County (18-7) vs. Covenant Christian (18-6) at Williamsport, 4 p.m.; Greenwood (20-5) vs. Chester Charter (18-4) at East Pennsboro, 3 p.m.; Susquehanna Comm (19-6) vs. Millville (16-9) at Dunmore, 7 p.m.; Lancaster Country Day (19-5) vs. Benton (15-10) at Warwick, 5 p.m.; The Christian Academy (19-5) vs. Weatherly (16-8) at Pottstown, 5:30 p.m.; Lourdes Regional (19-6) vs. Faith Chrisian (14-12) at Shikellamy, 5:30 p.m.; Bishop Carroll (17-7) vs. Veritas Academy (16-9) at Central Cambria, 5:30 p.m.; Rochester (19-6) vs. Otto-Eldred (15-10) at New Castle, 3 p.m.; Shanksville (21-5) vs. Coudersport (19-5) at Pitt-Johnstown, 3 p.m.; Johnsonburg (19-5) vs. Vincentian Academy (12-12) at Saint Marys, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line (14-11) vs. Tussey Mountain (17-8) at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.; Berlin (20-5) vs. Avella (17-6) at Pitt-Johnstown, 6 p.m.; West Greene (22-3) vs. Kennedy Catholic (17-6) at Canon-McMillan, 3 p.m.; Quigley Catholic (14-11) vs. St. Joseph’s Academy (15-8) at North Hills, 4:30 p.m.; North Clarion (19-5) vs. Sewickley Academy (12-8) at Moniteau, 3 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Cathedral Prep (8-10-0) at Mt. Lebanon (9-8-1), 7:10 p.m.; Seneca Valley (6-11-1) at North Allegheny (14-4-0), 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic (7-9-2) at Bethel Park (13-5-0), 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (5-12-1) at Peters Township (14-3-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Hempfield (12-7-1) at Pine-Richland (18-0-1), 7:30 p.m.; Hampton (10-7-2) at Latrobe (14-4-1), 7:15 p.m.; Baldwin (10-9-1) at Upper St. Clair (14-3-2), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (11-6-2) at Mars (15-4-0), 9:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Montour (18-1-0) vs. South Park (12-6-1) at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (16-3-0) vs. Meadville (16-3-0) at RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.; South Fayette (17-2-0) vs. North Hills (14-5-0) at Printscape Arena in Southpointe, 9 p.m.; West Allegheny (16-3-0) vs. Indiana (13-5-1) at RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Division II playoffs

First round

Monday’s schedule

Trinity (5-13-2) at Burrell (19-1-0), 9 p.m.; Morgantown (7-11-2) at Neshannock (16-3-1), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (8-10-2) at Ringgold (16-4-0), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

Carrick (13-6-0) at Connellsville (14-3-2), 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.