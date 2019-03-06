PIHL roundup for March 5, 2019: Peters Township blanks Canon-McMillan

By: HSSN Staff

Tuesday, March 5, 2019 | 10:48 PM

First period goals from Torrey Schwartz and Nico Watsula, as well as a 17-save performance by Alex Wilbert led Peters Township to a 3-0 victory over Canon-McMillan (6-13-1) in a PIHL Class AAA Penguins Cup first round game Tuesday at Southpointe’s Printscape Arena.

Jeremy Anthos also scored for Peters Township.

The top-seeded Indians (15-3-1) will meet Mt. Lebanon (10-8-1) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. March 14 at RMU Island Sports Center.

Class A

South Fayette 5, North Hills 2 — At Printscape Arena at Southpointe, William Bishop and John Trinkala each had a goal and assist to lead South Fayette (17-2) to a PIHL Class A Penguins Cup quarterfinal victory.

Alexander Keller, Ian Kumar and Matthew Swider also scored for the Lions, who will play West Allegheny in the semifinals at 9 p.m. March 12 at RMU Island Sports Center.

Divsion II

Connellsville 7, Carrick 2 — Seven players scored a goal for Connellsville (15-3-2) in a PIHL Division II first-round win at Ice Mine. The Falcons had at least 12 shots on goal in each period, overwhelming Carrick (13-7-0). Alexander Gesk and Ryan Brown each scored a goal and added two assists for the Falcons. Carrick’s Jack Jones had two assists.

Connellsville moves on to face top-seeded Burrell (20-1-0) in the semifinals at 7:15 p.m. Monday at RMU Island Sports Center.

