PIHL roundup: Mt. Lebanon defeats Cathedral Prep in Penguins Cup playoffs

By: HSSN Staff

Tuesday, March 5, 2019 | 12:05 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine Richland’s Daniel Stauffer makes a save on Hempfield Area’s Daniel Pronin Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Baierl Ice Complex.

Luke Husak and Wyatt George each had two goals to lift No. 4 seed Mt. Lebanon to a 7-3 victory over Cathedral Prep in the first round of the PIHL Class AAA Penguins Cup playoffs Monday at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center.

Griffin Erdely, Feno Monaco and Samuel Mitchell also scored for the Blue Devils (10-8), who will play either Canon-McMillan or Peters Township in the semifinals March 14 at RMU Island Sports Center.

Bethel Park 6, Central Catholic 3 — JC Bele had four goals to guide Bethel Park (14-5) to a PIHL Class AAA first-round win at Spencer Family YMCA.

The Black Hawks will play No. 2 North Allegheny in the semifinals March 14 at RMU Island Sports Center.

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 2 — Aaron Miller scored two goals in the first 10 minutes and added an assist to push North Allegheny (15-4) to a 3-0 lead en route to a PIHL Class AAA first-round win at Baierl Ice Complex. The Tigers maintained the advantage until Seneca Valley’s Will Hohman and Tyler Draper each scored a power play goal in the third period.

Class AA

Franklin Regional 2, Mars 1 — Oldrich Virag scored at the 14:58 mark of the third period to lead Franklin Regional (12-6) to a PIHL Class AA first-round victory at Baierl Ice Complex.

Trent Lunden also scored for the Panthers, who will play Upper St. Clair in the semifinals March 13 at RMU Island Sports Center.

Class A

Thomas Jefferson 4, Meadville 1 — Hayden Hintemeyer had two goals to guide Thomas Jefferson (16-3) to a PIHL Class A quarterfinal win at RMU Island Sports Center. Hunter Fairman and Edward Pazo also scored for the Jaguars.

West Allegheny 7, Indiana 2 — Six different West Allegheny players tallied at least two points as the Indians (16-3) scored three goals in the first and third periods en route to a PIHL Class A quarterfinal victory. Nicholas Sweet had a goal and two assists, and Shane Nolan and Bradley Ryniawec scored twice for West A.

Division II

Neshannock 8, Morgantown 4 — Three goals from Robert Pozzuto helped Neshannock (16-3) build a 5-1 lead after the first period, and the Lancers did not look back in a Division II first-round win. Pozzuto finished with a hat trick and an assist. Morgantown’s Braden Phillips scored two third period goals in the loss.

Ringgold 6, Central Valley 1 — Bradley Budjos found the back of the net four times, including the game’s last three goals, as Ringgold (16-4) won a Division II first-round game. Nathan Todd added two goals for the Rams. Central Valley goaltender Roberto Wilhelm faced 52 shots on goal.