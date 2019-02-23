Pine-Richland gymnastics team finishes 3rd at WPIALs

By: Tribune-Review

Saturday, February 23, 2019 | 9:38 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review

The Pine-Richland gymnastics team’s strong season ended Feb. 15, when the Rams secured third place at the WPIAL team championships at Moon.

It was the program’s highest finish in the event since 2014.

The Rams (6-2) recorded a total score of 144.265, finishing behind champion Thomas Jefferson (146.375) and second-place Moon (144.265).

“We had a great day,” Pine-Richland coach Alex Jewart said. “It was a good effort by the kids. We had 20 routines performed overall, and we were 17 out of 20 in terms of our success rate, so it was a great outing for the whole team.

“It was definitely a resurgence for our team. It’s been quite a while since we were in a position to compete against the top teams, and I think the girls handled the pressure well. We’re very proud of the third-place finish, and we’re optimistic about our growth from this point on and moving into next season.”

Pine-Richland earned its highest team score of the season, finishing second in the beam and floor events and third in vault and bars.

Maddie Komoroski, Bria Reinert and Mackenzie Koenig anchored the team as all-around performers, competing in all four events. The trio, along with the senior leadership displayed by Tali Klass and Samantha DeVinney, helped lead the Rams to their first Pa. Classic state championship berth in five years.

However, the Rams will not be able to attend the state meet because of a scheduling conflict with the USA Gymnastics competition season. But that does nothing to mar the team’s season in its coach’s eyes.

“You can’t ask for more than that — finishing with your strongest performance of the year,” Jewart said.

“It was just great to have everyone on this team be a part of a very successful season. For the seniors, it’s a great tribute to their time and service to the team. And for the rest of us, it’s a reason to be proud and continue to work hard going forward.”

Tags: Pine-Richland