Quaker Valley freshman Huang makes big splash at WPIAL championships

By: Karen Kadilak

Friday, March 8, 2019 | 7:33 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley freshman Isabel Huang competes in the 100 backstroke during the WPIAL Class AA championships at the Pitt’s Trees Pool. She won the event in 58.13 seconds. Submitted Quaker Valley’s Isabel Huang won the 100 backstroke at the WPIAL championships March 1, 2019, at Pitt. Previous Next

Quaker Valley swimming coach Alexis Glenn knew from the beginning of the season she had an amazing swimmer in Isabel Huang.

She became even more convinced of that after the freshman earned two gold medals at the WPIAL Class AA championship meet Feb. 28-March 1 at Pitt.

“I was surprised Isabel did so well,” Glenn said. “I was not expecting her to win both of her events, but knew she would get top two.

“My goal for her at states is to finish (in) the top three in both.”

Huang, a Sewickley Academy student who competes for the Quakers as part of a cooperative sponsorship, was seeded third in the girls 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 7.34 seconds) and seventh in the 100 backstroke (58.13) at the PIAA championship being held March 13-14 at Bucknell.

Results were not available before this edition’s deadline.

Glenn said both times are Quaker Valley records.

Huang, 14, of Franklin Park, said she has been swimming for close to 10 years. She is a member of Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics, which uses several pools in Western Pennsylvania.

“This is something I always have been working towards,” she said. “My goals at states include dropping time in my two events and being able to make the podium for either.”

Huang was one of two Quakers qualifiers.

The 400 freestyle relay team of sophomore Halle Wagner, freshman Amanda Kerrish, freshman Rebecca Good and Huang placed seventh at the WPIAL championship (3:47.56).

On the boys side, two Quakers advanced.

Sophomore Simon Iwanonkiw was seeded 19th in 1-meter diving (351.80 points) after placing seventh in the WPIAL.

Senior Kieran Ragoowansi was among seeded swimmers in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.76). Ragoowansi came in 10th at WPIALs.

Ragoowansi earned a medal in the boys 100 freestyle (50.28) at the WPIAL championship, placing seventh. Also making the podium was senior Andres Hubsch, who tied for third in the 100 backstroke (54.35) and placed sixth in the 100 butterfly (54.96).

The Quaker Valley girls and boys teams finished eighth and 15th, respectively.

Tags: Quaker Valley