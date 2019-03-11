Quarzo, Anderson run personal bests at New Balance Nationals Indoor

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, March 10, 2019 | 9:57 PM

Tribune-Review Brownsville’s Gionna Quarzo runs to a first place finish in the Class AA girls race during the TSTCA cross country meet Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at California University.

Brownsville’s Gionna Quarzo and Greensburg Salem’s Malia Anderson, two of the WPIAL’s top runners, set personal bests Sunday at the New Balance Nationals Indoor in New York.

Quarzo, a junior, placed 17th in the girls two-mile run in 10 minutes, 35 seconds at the Armory Track and Field Center. Anderson, a senior, was 20th in the girls 800 meters in 2:12.58.

Quarzo also finished 16th in the 3,000 meters (9.54.21).

They were among four WPIAL standouts competing on the final day of the three-day meet.

Bethel Park’s Emily Carter, running the same events as Quarzo, placed 26th in the two-mile (10:41.47) and 23rd in the 3,000 meters (10:00.15).

North Allegheny’s Zach Kinne finished 16th in the boys two-mile (9:11.49).

New Balance Nationals Indoor results

