Quarzo, Anderson run personal bests at New Balance Nationals Indoor
By: Chris Harlan
Sunday, March 10, 2019 | 9:57 PM
Brownsville’s Gionna Quarzo and Greensburg Salem’s Malia Anderson, two of the WPIAL’s top runners, set personal bests Sunday at the New Balance Nationals Indoor in New York.
Quarzo, a junior, placed 17th in the girls two-mile run in 10 minutes, 35 seconds at the Armory Track and Field Center. Anderson, a senior, was 20th in the girls 800 meters in 2:12.58.
Quarzo also finished 16th in the 3,000 meters (9.54.21).
They were among four WPIAL standouts competing on the final day of the three-day meet.
Bethel Park’s Emily Carter, running the same events as Quarzo, placed 26th in the two-mile (10:41.47) and 23rd in the 3,000 meters (10:00.15).
North Allegheny’s Zach Kinne finished 16th in the boys two-mile (9:11.49).
New Balance Nationals Indoor results
