Quarzo, Anderson run personal bests at New Balance Nationals Indoor

Sunday, March 10, 2019 | 9:57 PM

Brownsville’s Gionna Quarzo and Greensburg Salem’s Malia Anderson, two of the WPIAL’s top runners, set personal bests Sunday at the New Balance Nationals Indoor in New York.

Quarzo, a junior, placed 17th in the girls two-mile run in 10 minutes, 35 seconds at the Armory Track and Field Center. Anderson, a senior, was 20th in the girls 800 meters in 2:12.58.

Quarzo also finished 16th in the 3,000 meters (9.54.21).

They were among four WPIAL standouts competing on the final day of the three-day meet.

Bethel Park’s Emily Carter, running the same events as Quarzo, placed 26th in the two-mile (10:41.47) and 23rd in the 3,000 meters (10:00.15).

North Allegheny’s Zach Kinne finished 16th in the boys two-mile (9:11.49).

New Balance Nationals Indoor results

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

