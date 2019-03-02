Recchia’s late 3-pointer helps Mars defend WPIAL Class 5A championship
By: Chris Harlan
Friday, March 1, 2019 | 10:33 PM
Mars’ Andrew Recchia made a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left as the defending champion Planets erased an 16-point second-half deficit and defeated Moon, 58-56, in the WPIAL Class 5A final at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center on Friday night.
Andrew Recchia puts @MarsAreaSD ahead with 2.6 seconds left! #WPIAL #TribHSSN pic.twitter.com/SBMFJtHDaz
— TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) March 2, 2019
Third-seeded Moon (23-2) led 34-18 just after halftime before top-seeded Mars (24-1) came storming back to take the lead with 4:24 left — the first of seven lead changes in the closing minutes.
Among them, Recchia stole an inbound pass, drew a foul and made two free throws with 48 seconds left to lead 55-54. Moon’s Austin Ryan answered with a driving jump shot at the 24-second mark to retake the lead, setting up Recchia for the game-winner.
From 18 points down… to #WPIAL champs. AGAIN!@MarsAreaSD wins the 5A title in comeback fashion. Andrew Recchia’s three-pointer the game-winner.
Mars 58, Moon 56#TribHSSN pic.twitter.com/su3IAQF2pO
— TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) March 2, 2019
With 2.6 seconds left, Recchia used a screen from Michael Carmody and sank a straight-on 3-pointer from the top of the key.
Carmody then intercepted Moon’s inbound pass as time expired.
This story will be updated.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
- Loading...