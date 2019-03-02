Recchia’s late 3-pointer helps Mars defend WPIAL Class 5A championship

By: Chris Harlan

Friday, March 1, 2019 | 10:33 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mars’ Michael Carmody and Khori Fusco celebrate with Andrew Recchia after Recchia hit the game winner to beat Moon during the 5A boys WPIAL Championship at Petersen Events Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Moon’s Mars’ Brandon Caruso scores past Moon’s Jioni Smith during the 5A boys WPIAL Championship at Petersen Events Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Moon’s Jioni Smith scores past Mars’ Brandon Caruso during the 5A boys WPIAL Championship at Petersen Events Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Moon’s Donovan Johnson celebrates his three pointer against Mars during the 5A boys WPIAL Championship at Petersen Events Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mars’ Andrew Recchia hits a shot over Moon’s Austin Ryan during the 5A boys WPIAL Championship at Petersen Events Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mars’ Andrew Recchia celebrates his three pointer to beat Moon during the 5A boys WPIAL Championship at Petersen Events Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mars’ Andrew Recchia hits the game winner to beat Moon during the 5A boys WPIAL Championship at Petersen Events Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mars’ Andrew Recchia drives past Moon’s Jioni Smith during the 5A boys WPIAL Championship at Petersen Events Center. Previous Next

Mars’ Andrew Recchia made a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left as the defending champion Planets erased an 16-point second-half deficit and defeated Moon, 58-56, in the WPIAL Class 5A final at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center on Friday night.

Third-seeded Moon (23-2) led 34-18 just after halftime before top-seeded Mars (24-1) came storming back to take the lead with 4:24 left — the first of seven lead changes in the closing minutes.

Among them, Recchia stole an inbound pass, drew a foul and made two free throws with 48 seconds left to lead 55-54. Moon’s Austin Ryan answered with a driving jump shot at the 24-second mark to retake the lead, setting up Recchia for the game-winner.

From 18 points down… to #WPIAL champs. AGAIN!@MarsAreaSD wins the 5A title in comeback fashion. Andrew Recchia’s three-pointer the game-winner. Mars 58, Moon 56#TribHSSN pic.twitter.com/su3IAQF2pO — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) March 2, 2019

With 2.6 seconds left, Recchia used a screen from Michael Carmody and sank a straight-on 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Carmody then intercepted Moon’s inbound pass as time expired.

This story will be updated.

