Ringgold’s Anna Vogt wins PIAA Class AA diving title

By: Michael Love

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 | 1:30 AM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Ringgold’s Anna Vogt won the PIAA Class AA diving title Wednesday at Bucknell.

Ringgold senior Anna Vogt, the two-time WPIAL champion in Class AA girls diving, added a state championship to her high school portfolio Wednesday afternoon at Bucknell.

The top seed led from beginning to end to topple the 24-diver field.

Vogt, third at states last year, is the third WPIAL diver in the past five years to win a girls Class AA state title. Mars’ Taylor Hockenberry captured back-to-back gold medals in 2015 and ‘16.

She also is the sixth WPIAL diver to claim the state crown in Class AA since PIAA swimming split into two classifications in 1993. She joins Freeport’s Beth Clark (1993-96), Shady Side Academy’s Brittany Garza (1997-99), Riverside’s Kayla Kelosky (2007), Mohawk’s McKenzie Stelter (‘13) and Hockenberry.

