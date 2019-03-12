Rosters released for 23rd annual Cager Classic

By: Doug Gulasy

Monday, March 11, 2019 | 9:18 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Leechburg’s Eli rich (l) and John Miskinis defend on Saint Joseph’s Grant Bendis Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 at Leechburg Area High School.

Organizers for the Cager Classic All-Star basketball game released the rosters for the 23rd annual event, which will take place March 22-23 at Highlands High School.

The event features senior players from the Alle-Kiski Valley and surrounding schools.

For the first time, the game will include players from Butler and Peters Township. The girls game also features a coaching matchup between Mars’ Dana Petruska, who will lead the East team, against her son, Deer Lakes coach Dave Petruska, who will lead the West. Deer Lakes’ Terence Parham will coach the West boys against Riverview’s Paul Sapotichne, who will lead the East.

The East girls roster includes Loryn Bowser, Armstrong; Haylee Fredericks, Mars; Tai Johnson, Mars; Bethany Kosor, Cheswick Christian; Madi Lorigan, Armstrong; Maddy Moore, Apollo-Ridge; Auveonna Perkins, Valley; Alexa Seigh, Plum; Kaylen Sharrow, Burrell; Aubry Skeel, Leechburg; Dara Zelonka, Kiski Area; and Kelsi Zik, Plum.

The West girls team includes Emilee Altman, Butler; Abby Buechel, Deer Lakes; Erin Crissman, West Shamokin; Haley Graham, Freeport; Julia Hollibaugh, Deer Lakes; Victoria Keibler, Deer Lakes; Isabella Mills, Peters Township; Anna Solomon, Deer Lakes; Grace Ritter, Fox Chapel; Madeline Stevens, Hampton; Loren Sutlovich, Highlands; and Sarah Young, Highlands.

The East boys team features Logan Bitar, Burrell; Noah Black, Riverview; Nyjewel Carter, Valley; Brandon Caruso, Mars; Carson DeWitt, West Shamokin; Chase Fink, Plum; Josiah Ivanov, Cheswick Christian; John Miskinis, Leechburg; Jalen Price, Armstrong; Andrew Recchia, Mars; and Lamar Whiting, Plum.

The West boys team has Colby Anderson, Butler; Grant Bendis, St. Joseph; Jalen Brown, Freeport; Seth Cohen, Highlands; Daniel Fabregas, St. Joseph; Colin Kadlick, Deer Lakes; Brad Perrotte, Deer Lakes; Julian Sanks, Knoch; Isaiah Scribner, Butler; Dylan Signorella, Highlands; Joshua Winek, Hampton; and Mike Zolnierczyk, Springdale.

The two-day Cager Classic features a skills competition on March 22 and the All-Star games the following day.

