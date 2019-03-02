Top-seeded Neshannock girls win 1st WPIAL basketball title

By: William Whalen

Saturday, March 2, 2019 | 1:00 PM

Neshannock’s Brianna Dean (left) and Isabella Burrelli hoist the WPIAL Class 3A championship trophy after defeating Shady Side Academy Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, at Petersen Events Center.

Top-seeded Neshannock fended off No. 3 Shady Side Academy down the stretch and pulled out a 47-42 win in the WPIAL Class 3A championship Saturday at Petersen Events Center to capture its first title.

Neshannok (23-2) trailed early and built a comeback based on defense and clutch shooting. Neleh Nogay led the Lancers with 17 points, Bella Burrelli added 11 and Brie Dean 10.

Shady Side Academy (19-4) was led by Ariana Goitz’s game-high 23 points, with 16 coming in the second half.

The win marks Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski’s fourth WPIAL title. Grybowski won three titles when she coached New Castle.

