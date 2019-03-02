Top-seeded Neshannock girls win 1st WPIAL basketball title
By: William Whalen
Saturday, March 2, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Top-seeded Neshannock fended off No. 3 Shady Side Academy down the stretch and pulled out a 47-42 win in the WPIAL Class 3A championship Saturday at Petersen Events Center to capture its first title.
Neshannok (23-2) trailed early and built a comeback based on defense and clutch shooting. Neleh Nogay led the Lancers with 17 points, Bella Burrelli added 11 and Brie Dean 10.
Shady Side Academy (19-4) was led by Ariana Goitz’s game-high 23 points, with 16 coming in the second half.
The win marks Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski’s fourth WPIAL title. Grybowski won three titles when she coached New Castle.
William Whalen is a freelance writer.
