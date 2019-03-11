Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings for week of March 11, 2019

By: Don Rebel

Monday, March 11, 2019 | 7:38 PM

If this week’s Trib HSSN boys’ basketball state rankings look familiar, there’s a simple reason.

There were no shockers on opening weekend of the PIAA boys basketball playoffs as all 30 ranked teams were winners in Round 1.

That will change this week with several possible head-to-head matchups in the quarterfinals. Before that, two such contests are ready to roll in the second round.

Both are No. 2 vs No. 5 matchups.

In Class 5A, Abington Heights takes on Mastery North Charter on Tuesday, and Neumann-Goretti faces Wyoming Seminary on Wednesday in a Class 3A second-round game.

Here is the PIAA Top Five in each of the six classifications for the week of 3/10. Their ranking from last week is the number in parenthesis after their record.

Class 6A

1. Kennedy Catholic (23-3, 1)

2. Roman Catholic (23-4, 2)

3. Abington (28-1, 3)

4. Boys Latin (23-5, 4)

5. Coatesville (27-2, 5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Mars (25-1, 1)

2. Abington Heights (24-2, 2)

3. Archbishop Wood (17-8, 3)

4. Moon (24-2, 4)

5. Mastery Charter North (20-6, 5)

Out: None

1.Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (19-5, 1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (26-3, 2)

3. Imhotep Charter (22-6, 3)

4. Huntingdon (25-0, 4)

5. Scranton Prep (23-3, 5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Loyalsock Township (27-1, 1)

2. Neumann-Goretti (20-7, 2)

3. Camp Hill Trinity (23-3, 3)

4. Lincoln Park (23-4, 4)

5. Wyoming Seminary (26-2, 5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Constitution (20-9, 1)

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (23-2, 2)

3. Farrell (22-3, 3)

4. Bishop Guilfoyle (24-2, 4)

5. Math, Civics & Sciences (19-9, 5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Sankofa Freedom (14-10, 1)

2. Elk County Catholic (26-0, 2)

3. Our Lady of Lourdes Regional (22-4, 3)

4. Nazareth Prep (20-3, 4)

5. Lancaster Country Day (20-4, 5)

Out: None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.