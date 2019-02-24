Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings for week of Feb. 24, 2019

Sunday, February 24, 2019 | 2:08 PM

There was little change again in the Trib HSSN weekly girls basketball state rankings through district first round and quarterfinals action last week.

However, that will likely change this week with the semifinals and championship games around the commonwealth, including some head-to-head showdowns.

In Class 6A, four of the top five teams go head-to-head mid-week as Norwin faces North Allegheny on Tuesday in a WPIAL semifinals game, with the winner possibly playing Peters Township in the district title game. Spring-Ford takes on Garnet Valley Wednesday in a District 1 semifinals contest.

In Class 2A, No. 2 will face No. 3 in the district semifinals as Penns Manor battles Bellwood-Antis on Monday.

The only team to exit the state rankings this week is a team that was ousted from the WPIAL Class A playoffs this past week as Greensburg Central Catholic was knocked out in the district quarterfinals.

The Centurions are replaced by Bishop Carroll as the Huskies head to the District 6 semifinals.

Here is the PIAA Top 5 in each of the six classifications for the week of Feb. 25.

Class 6A

Team, record, previous

1. Peters Township, 23-0, 1

2. North Allegheny, 22-1, 2

3. Spring-Ford, 21-2, 3

4. Garnet Valley, 23-1, 4

5. Norwin, 21-1, 5

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley, 23-0, 1

2. Archbishop Carroll, 19-5, 2

3. Springfield-Delco, 22-2, 3

4. Malvern Villa Maria Academy, 21-3, 4

5. Oakland Catholic, 20-3, 5

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Lancaster Catholic, 26-0, 1

2. Erie Villa Maria Academy, 19-3, 3

3. Bishop McDevitt, 20-3, 2

4. Scranton Prep, 23-1, 4

5. North Catholic, 20-3, 5

Out: None

Class 3A

1. St. Basil Academy, 24-0, 1

2. Dunmore, 24-0, 3

3. Camp Hill Trinity, 23-2, 4

4. Loyalsock Township, 21-2, 5

5. Neumann-Goretti, 17-8, 2

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Bishop Canevin, 21-2, 1

2. Penns Manor, 20-1, 2

3. Bellwood-Antis, 19-3, 3

4. Mahoney Area, 20-1, 4

5. West Middlesex, 20-3, 5

Out: None

Class A

1. Jenkintown, 22-1, 1

2. West Greene, 21-2, 2

3. Chester Charter-Arts, 19-2, 3

4. Greenwood, 19-4, 5

5. Bishop Carroll, 15-7, NR

Out: Greensburg Central Catholic

