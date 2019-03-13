Turnovers costly as Quaker Valley loses to Bishop McDevitt in PIAA 2nd round

By: Chris Harlan

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 | 10:10 PM

HOLLIDAYSBURG — Bishop McDevitt forced 15 first-half turnovers and built a 20-point halftime lead in Tuesday night’s 79-47 victory over Quaker Valley in the PIAA Class 4A second round.

The Quakers were outscored 26-10 in the second quarter.

“They’re the type of team that if they get the lead they’re very difficult to play against because they’re so good with the ball,” QV coach Mike Mastroianni said. “We had to manage the pressure. … We practiced it and had an understanding of it, but I don’t think we did a good job early of dictating and getting into our offense.”

District 3 champion Bishop McDevitt (24-3) led 39-19 at half.

Danny Conlan led Quaker Valley (21-5) with 16 points and Ryan Stowers added 12. The Quakers cut the lead to 12 points late in the third on a layup by Conlan but McDevitt then finished the quarter on an 11-4 run.

“In the third quarter we scrapped back and fought,” Mastroianni said. “(This loss) doesn’t take away (from our team) — especially our seniors. Their four-year window in our program has been outstanding.”

Tarajae Davis led McDevitt with 18 points and Antuwan Byrd added 12.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

