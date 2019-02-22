Valley heavyweight pulls out of SW Regional

By: Paul Schofield

Friday, February 22, 2019 | 1:25 PM

Chaz Palla

Valley senior heavyweight Dave Schuffert’s high school wrestling career came to a dramatic end Thursday when he informed his coaches to scratch him from the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional at IUP’s Kovalchick Athletic Complex on Friday.

Schuffert (28-4) was seeded No. 4 after falling to Burgettstown junior Riley Kemper in the WPIAL finals last week.

Valley assistant coach Bill Enciso said it was an injury that forced him to withdraw. After attempting to rehab the undisclosed injury, he told his coaches to pull him

He was replaced by Burrell junior Jacob Bell (16-15), who became the seventh-place finisher from the WPIAL. The other wrestlers from the WPIAL moved up one spot.

Schuffert was ranked No. 5 in the state by papowerwrestling.com.

He finished third in the Southwest Regional in 2018 and seventh in the state.

Schuffert finished his career 119-28.

Tags: Burrell, Valley