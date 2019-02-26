Westmoreland area playoff hockey capsules for games of Feb. 26, 2019

PIHL Penguins Cup Class AA play-in round

Hempfield (11-7) vs. Quaker Valley (5-13)

7 p.m. Tuesday at Alpha Ice Complex, Pittsburgh

Winner plays: Pine-Richland (18-0) on March 4 at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale

Goals for/against: Hempfield, 113/73; Quaker Valley, 60/96

About Hempfield: The Spartans finished fourth in the Southeast, a division in which they led in goals. Hempfield beat Quaker Valley on the road in November, 7-4. Jared Gerger had three goals, and Nathan Panichella and Matthew Traczynski had two assists apiece. Gerger has a team-leading 28 goals, and Traczynski has 22. The Spartans have used four goaltenders. Joseph Behler is 7-7 in 19 games, and Sean Lanager is 3-0.

About Quaker Valley: A traditional power in the PIHL, the Quakers ended up sixth in the Northwest Division, which houses top-seeded Pine-Richland, the team that awaits the winner. Joshua Bemis is the team’s top scorer with 24 points (16 goals, 8 assists), and Daniel Fagan is a close second with 23 (7, 16) and Dylan Roebuck is third with 20 (15, 5).

