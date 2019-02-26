Westmoreland campus clippings: Shippensburg wrestler Berberick heads to nationals

By: Tribune-Review

Monday, February 25, 2019 | 7:53 PM

Derek Berberick is headed to nationals for the first time in his collegiate wrestling career.

Berberick, a junior heavyweight at Shippensburg and a Greensburg Salem graduate, qualified for the NCAA Division II Tournament after placing second at the Super Region I Championships over the weekend at Mercyhurst.

Berberick (14-7) had a pin in the quarterfinals before topping No. 6-ranked Jacob Robb of Mercyhurst, 11-4, in the semis. He lost to Kutztown’s Andrew Dunn, 3-2, in the finals.

Berberick was 99-26 at Greensburg Salem and placed third at the PIAA championships as a senior.

Men’s basketball

Eastern Michigan: Redshirt senior Elijah Minnie (Monessen) scored 23 points and had nine rebounds in a 76-69 victory over Toledo. The former Robert Morris forward shot 8 of 13 from the field and made four 3-pointers.

Mt. Aloysius: Sophomore guard Tommy Pisula (Southmoreland) helped the Mounties (14-13) to the AMCC semifinals. He had seven points, 13 rebounds and five assists in a 72-57 win in the first round against D’Youville. It was the first home playoff game in the program’s history.

Pisula scored 10 points in a 70-62 loss to top-seeded La Roche in the semifinals.

He finished the season with 27 starts and averaged 4.9 points and 6.5 rebounds in 28.3 minutes.

Shippensburg: Sophomore point guard Jake Biss (Latrobe) had a team-best 22 points and played 41 minutes as the Raiders edged Mansfield, 74-72, in overtime. Biss made 8 of 15 shots for Shippensburg (20-6, 14-4).

Women’s basketball

Grove City: Senior center Laura Buchanan (Norwin) scored a team-best 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and freshman guard Allison Podkul (Hempfield) had seven rebounds and three assists as the Wolverines downed Westminster, 76-40, in the first round of the PAC Tournament.

Saint Vincent: Sophomore forward Madison Kollar (Latrobe) was named to the All-PAC first team. Teammate Maria Morgan, a senior guard, made the second team.

Kollar and Davis helped lead the Bearcats (23-4) to their first PAC championship and a berth into the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Kollar, who was injured last season, leads the Bearcats with 16.1 points per game. Morgan averages 9.0 points and has a team-high 146 3-pointers.

Westminster: Guard Magen Polczynski (Norwin) had a strong freshman season for the Titans (9-18), who reached the PAC quarterfinals. She started all 27 games and averaged 8.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and made 30 3-pointers. She had 17 points in the postseason against Waynesburg and posted nine-assist and 10-rebound games.

Softball

Penn State: Freshman third baseman Chelsea Bisi (Derry) hit her first collegiate home run, a two-run shot in the top of the first inning as the Nittany Lions lost to Central Florida, 3-2. She added two hits in a 2-0 loss to Pitt. Both games were played in Orlando, Fla.

Penn State freshman pitcher Bailey Parshall (Belle Vernon) struck out 12 of 20 Coastal Carolina hitters in a 3-1 loss. She had a no-hitter through 5 1/3 innings.

Women’s bowling

Saint Vincent: Sophomore Dani Koehler was named AMCC Player of the Week for the fourth time this season. Koehler set a tournament and school record with a five-game total of 1,013 at the Br. Pat Lacey Memorial event. Koehler was tournament MVP. She topped a 54-player field with a 202.6 average.