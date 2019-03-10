Westmoreland high school lookahead: Week of March 11, 2019

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Sunday, March 10, 2019 | 6:14 PM

TUESDAY

Girls basketball: The state playoffs will continue for Norwin as the Knights take on Northhampton, a District 11 school near Philadelphia, in the second round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs. The game tips at 5 p.m. at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.

Boys basketball: Monessen, the last local boys team in the state tournament, will play a PIAA Class A second-round game against District 6 school Bishop Carroll. They play at 7:30 p.m. at Greensburg Salem.

WEDNESDAY

Hockey: A pair of local teams will look to continue playoff runs in the PIHL Class AA tournament with semifinal games, both of which will be played at RMU Island Sports Center on Neville Island.

Latrobe takes on Pine-Richland at 7 p.m., and Franklin Regional faces Upper St. Clair at 9.

Swimming: The PIAA championships will get underway at Kinney Natatorium at Bucknell in Lewisburg. Class AA girls diving preliminaries begin at 8 a.m., and boys Class AA diving prelims follow at 10:50. Diving finals begin at 1 p.m.

Girls swimming events begin at 4:35 p.m., with the boys starting at 7:05.

THURSDAY

Swimming: Day 2 of the PIAA championships start with girls Class AA prelims at 8 a.m. Class AAA diving follows, with boys Class 2A diving finals at 3 p.m. Action runs from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Swimming: The third day of the PIAA championships at Bucknell begins with girls Class AAA prelims and boys Class AAA diving. The AAA girls diving finals are at 1 p.m. Class AAA swimming finals run from 4:35 to 8:40 p.m.

SATURDAY

Swimming: Action once again begins at 8 a.m. The Class AAA boys diving finals go at 12:55 p.m. with girls AAA finals at 5:05 and boys AAA finals at 7:35.

