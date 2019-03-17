Westmoreland high school lookahead: Week of March 18, 2019

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Sunday, March 17, 2019 | 6:10 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Monessen’s Marquell Smith faces Vincentian in the PIAA Class A semifinals Monday.

Highlights of the week ahead in Westmoreland County high school sports:

MONDAY

Boys basketball: Monessen (18-9) will try to continue its magical run through the state tournament. The Greyhounds, the last remaining county team in the PIAA playoffs, will take on Vincentian (19-8) in the Class A semifinals, also known as the Western Final, at 7 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon. The winner goes to Hershey on Thursday to play for the championship.

Vincentian beat Monessen in the WPIAL semifinals 61-49.

FRIDAY

Spring sports: The season officially opens for baseball, softball, track and field, boys volleyball and lacrosse.

Boys tennis began official play March 11.

Penn-Trafford is scheduled to host baseball and softball openers, baseball vs. Kiski Area, softball against Mt. Pleasant.

The Franklin Regional baseball and softball teams open the season in Vero Beach, Fla.

Monessen baseball plays at Southmoreland.

Three-time defending PIAA softball champion Hempfield opens the season at home against Connellsville.

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem is another softball opener to watch.

