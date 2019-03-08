Westmoreland PIAA basketball capsules: Games for March 8-9, 2019

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Thursday, March 7, 2019 | 7:44 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Jayla Wehner drives past North Allegheny’s Taylor Rowls during their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal at Fox Chapel High School.

PIAA basketball playoffs

Boys

Class 5A

First round

Franklin Regional (17-7) vs. Lower Dauphin (24-3)

6:30 p.m. Friday at Milton Hershey HS

Winner plays: Winner of Johnstown (19-2)/Elizabethtown (16-12) on Tuesday in second round

Coaches: Steve Scorpion, Franklin Regional; Rick Attivo, Lower Dauphin

Players to watch: Nick Leopold, Sr., G, Franklin Regional; Luke Hedrick, Sr., G, Lower Dauphin

About Franklin Regional: The Panthers, who placed sixth in the WPIAL, will look to get going again after a 64-48 loss to Moon in the WPIAL quarterfinals. This will be their third straight trip to states. They lost in the first round last year to Highlands, 52-31. In 2017, they upset Moon, 52-51, at the buzzer, then fell to Meadville, 80-64, in the second round. Thomas Merante had 15 points, and Leopold added 13 in the quarterfinal loss to Moon. In that game, the Panthers managed just one field goal in the third quarter. The 64 points were the most they allowed to a 5A team all season.

About Lower Dauphin: The champions of District 3, top-seeded Lower Dauphin held off No. 7 Muhlenberg, 64-60, in the title game at Hershey’s Giant Center, the site of the PIAA finals. The district finals appearance was the first for Lower Dauphin since 1991. Hedrick had 26 in the win. He is a 1,000-point scorer and a 3-point threat. The Falcons will present one of the tallest lineups Franklin Regional has seen. In addition to Hedrick, other key players include senior forwards Will Bowen (6-foot-6) and Brian Swist (6-6). Bowen is a Delaware football recruit.

Class 3A

First round

Ligonier Valley (21-3) vs. Beaver Falls (10-14)

4 p.m. Saturday at Greater Johnstown HS

Winner plays: Winner of Sharon (21-4)/Washington (14-9) on Wednesday in second round

Coaches: John Berger, Ligonier Valley; Carliss Jeter, Beaver Falls

Players to watch: Marrek Paola, Sr., F-C, Ligonier Valley; Gage McKelvey, Sr., G, Beaver Falls

About Ligonier Valley: The high-scoring Rams return to PIAAs after finishing runner-up to Richland in District 6. Paola is the engine that drives the team. A 6-7 Seton Hill recruit, he averages 26 points and 17 rebounds. Fiery junior guard Michael Marinchak also can score in bunches. Last year, Ligonier Valley lost in the PIAA first round to Lancaster Menonite, 65-60. Marinchak had 29 in that game, and Paola had 24 points and 12 rebounds.

About Beaver Falls: The Tigers have lost six of their last eight games, including an 82-54 setback to Lincoln Park in the WPIAL quarterfinals at New Castle. They played a tough nonsection schedule with games against Highlands, Pine-Richland and Blackhawk. They beat Highlands, a WPIAL 4A semifinalist, 71-63. McKelvey led Beaver Falls with 16 points, Jalen Vaughn added 14 and Razir Jones had 11 in the quarterfinal loss. The Tigers reached the PIAA second round in 2017.

Class A

First round

Monessen (15-9) vs. Jamestown (12-11)

6:30 p.m. Friday at Edinboro University

Winner plays: Winner of North Clarion (21-3)/Bishop Carroll (19-5) on Tuesday in second round

Coaches: Dan Bosnic, Monessen; Scott Vannoy, Jamestown

Players to watch: Devin Whitlock, Fr., G, Monessen; Austin Smith, Sr., 6-5, Jamestown

About Monessen: The Greyhounds enter the state tournament as the fourth-place team from the WPIAL after losing to Vincentian, 61-49, in the semifinals. Monessen is the second-highest scoring team in WPIAL Class A at 71.0 points, just behind Cornell (73.8). Ahead of his years, Whitlock makes the backcourt go. But the Greyhounds rely on scoring from several others, including Darnel, DaWayne and Dishon Howell. Two years ago, Monessen reached the PIAA semifinals before falling to Kennedy Catholic — now one of the top teams in 6A.

About Jamestown: The Huskies are coming off their first District 10 championship. They defeated Commodore Perry, 47-33. While the team’s record does not seem suitable for framing, Jamestown is a staunch defensive team and plays a patient, deliberate style, which could slow down get-it-and-go Monessen. Smith had 19 points and nine rebounds in the district final. He averages 17 points, and 6-1 senior Dawson Urbansky averages 15.

Girls

Class 6A

First round

Norwin (21-2) vs. Altoona (16-7)

6:30 p.m. Friday at Hollidaysburg HS

Winner plays: Winner of Northhampton (24-4)/Methacton (21-6) on Tuesday in second round

Coaches: Brian Brozeski, Norwin; Miriam Colledge, Altoona

Players to watch: Olivia Gribble, Jr., G, Norwin; Brigid Fox, Sr., C, Altoona

About Norwin: The Knights return to the state bracket after two years away. A still-budding group is eager to start another playoff run after losing a 37-36 heartbreaker in the WPIAL semifinals to North Allegheny. Norwin beat Altoona, 48-38, in the season opener at the North Allegheny tournament. Gribble had 17 in that game. She and junior Jayla Wehner are the key cogs in a guard-oriented lineup, but seniors Emily Brozeski and Jessica Kolesar provide athleticism and quickness around the rim. A deep bench allows the Knights to quickly freshen up the lineup. Defense-first Norwin allows just 37 points a game.

About Altoona: While District 6 champion Altoona has been up and down at times, the Lady Lions have won when it counts. Senior point guard Olivia Hudson is a proven scorer and is back to form after tearing her ACL last summer. Another key player is 6-2 junior guard Caranda Perea. Fox stands 6-foot and Hudson is 5-10. Hudson scored 17 in a 50-38 win over State College in the District 6 final. Fox had 20 points and Perea 14 when Altoona lost to Norwin on Dec. 7. The Lions had just 20 points through three quarters in that game.

