WPIAL adds 2 boys basketball teams for 2019-20 season

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, February 20, 2019 | 3:22 PM

One WPIAL boys basketball section with have a new look next season.

Aquinas Academy and Propel Montour are joining Section 3-A where they’ll compete with Clairton, Greensburg Central Catholic, Imani Christian, Leechburg, Propel Andrew Street and St. Joseph next winter.

Trinity Christian was in that section last season but decided to no longer play WPIAL basketball.

The WPIAL board approved the 2019-20 basketball alignments this week. All other boys basketball sections remained unchanged from this season.

The WPIAL is in the middle of a two-year alignment cycle, so the section changes were only minor. The WPIAL will fully realign before the 2020-21 season.

Aquinas Academy, a private school in Hampton Township, is returning to WPIAL boys basketball competition after four seasons away. Aquinas hired veteran basketball coach George Yokitis last spring with plans to rejoin WPIAL competition next winter.

Yokitis previously coached at Montour and Vincentian Academy, where his Royals teams won two WPIAL titles.

Propel Montour is a charter school in Robinson Township. The school began enrolling high school students in 2017.

Former West Allegheny and Aliquippa coach Bobby Williams was hired in September to coach Propel Montour.