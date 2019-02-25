WPIAL boys, girls basketball teams lock up PIAA tournament berths
By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, February 24, 2019 | 11:36 PM
While the Path to the Pete continues into the semifinals this week, the Road to Hershey will tip off next week.
A handful of WPIAL teams from each class will advance to the PIAA postseason field, ranging from five teams to seven teams.
While all four semifinalists have clinched state playoff berths, teams that fell in the quarterfinals are still alive … for now.
Once again this season, the district is using the follow-the-winner format to determine some of the representatives.
Quarterfinals losers must nervously wait for results from the semifinals and some of the title games to find out if their season continues in the PIAA postseason or if uniforms will be collected this week.
Classes with 5 qualifiers, the four semifinalists and the team that loses to the champion in the quarterfinals qualify.
Classes with 6 qualifiers, the four semifinalists and the two teams that lost to the finalists in the quarterfinals qualify.
Classes with 7 qualifiers, the four semifinalists, the two teams that lost to the finalists in the quarterfinals and the team that lost to the team in the quarterfinals that lost to the team in the semifinals of the eventual champion.
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the boys and girls basketball playoffs. which begin March 8.
The number next to the class is the number of WPIAL teams that will participate in the PIAA playoffs.
Boys Class 6A (5)
Pine-Richland
Butler
Canon-McMillan
Mt. Lebanon
Boys Class 5A (6)
Mars
Chartiers Valley
Penn Hills
Moon
Boys Class 4A (5)
New Castle
Highlands
Ambridge
Quaker Valley
Boys Class 3A (7)
Lincoln Park
Seton LaSalle
Aliquippa
North Catholic
Boys Class 2A (6)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
South Side Beaver
Serra Catholic
Sewickley Academy
Boys Class A (6)
Vincentian Academy
Monessen
Cornell
Nazareth Prep
Girls Class 6A (5)
Peters Township
Bethel Park
North Allegheny
Norwin
Girls Class 5A (5)
Chartiers Valley
Penn Hills
Oakland Catholic
Thomas Jefferson
Girls Class 4A (7)
North Catholic
Elizabeth Forward
Blackhawk
Central Valley
Girls Class 3A (6)
Neshannock
Avonworth
South Park
Shady Side Academy
Girls Class 2A (6)
Bishop Canevin
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Brentwood
Laurel
Girls Class A (6)
West Greene
Vincentian Academy
Rochester
Quigley Catholic
