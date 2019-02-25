WPIAL boys, girls basketball teams lock up PIAA tournament berths

By: Tribune-Review

Sunday, February 24, 2019 | 11:36 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review

While the Path to the Pete continues into the semifinals this week, the Road to Hershey will tip off next week.

A handful of WPIAL teams from each class will advance to the PIAA postseason field, ranging from five teams to seven teams.

While all four semifinalists have clinched state playoff berths, teams that fell in the quarterfinals are still alive … for now.

Once again this season, the district is using the follow-the-winner format to determine some of the representatives.

Quarterfinals losers must nervously wait for results from the semifinals and some of the title games to find out if their season continues in the PIAA postseason or if uniforms will be collected this week.

Classes with 5 qualifiers, the four semifinalists and the team that loses to the champion in the quarterfinals qualify.

Classes with 6 qualifiers, the four semifinalists and the two teams that lost to the finalists in the quarterfinals qualify.

Classes with 7 qualifiers, the four semifinalists, the two teams that lost to the finalists in the quarterfinals and the team that lost to the team in the quarterfinals that lost to the team in the semifinals of the eventual champion.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the boys and girls basketball playoffs. which begin March 8.

The number next to the class is the number of WPIAL teams that will participate in the PIAA playoffs.

Boys Class 6A (5)

Pine-Richland

Butler

Canon-McMillan

Mt. Lebanon

Boys Class 5A (6)

Mars

Chartiers Valley

Penn Hills

Moon

Boys Class 4A (5)

New Castle

Highlands

Ambridge

Quaker Valley

Boys Class 3A (7)

Lincoln Park

Seton LaSalle

Aliquippa

North Catholic

Boys Class 2A (6)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

South Side Beaver

Serra Catholic

Sewickley Academy

Boys Class A (6)

Vincentian Academy

Monessen

Cornell

Nazareth Prep

Girls Class 6A (5)

Peters Township

Bethel Park

North Allegheny

Norwin

Girls Class 5A (5)

Chartiers Valley

Penn Hills

Oakland Catholic

Thomas Jefferson

Girls Class 4A (7)

North Catholic

Elizabeth Forward

Blackhawk

Central Valley

Girls Class 3A (6)

Neshannock

Avonworth

South Park

Shady Side Academy

Girls Class 2A (6)

Bishop Canevin

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Brentwood

Laurel

Girls Class A (6)

West Greene

Vincentian Academy

Rochester

Quigley Catholic