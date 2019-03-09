WPIAL champion Neshannock advances in PIAA playoffs with 4-point victory over Tyrone

By: Chris Harlan

Saturday, March 9, 2019 | 1:53 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Neshannock’s Isabella Burelli blocks the shot of Tyrone’s Reily Ronan during PIAA first-round action Friday March 8, 2019 at North Allegheny High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Neshannock’s Neleh Nogay is fouled by Tyrone’s Lindsay Fusco during PIAA first-round action Friday March 8, 2019 at North Allegheny High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Neshannock’s Isabella Burrelli saves the ball in off of Jaida Parker Tyrone’s during PIAA first-round action Friday March 8, 2019 at North Allegheny High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Neshannock’s Isabella Burrelli scores over Tyrone’s Jaida Parker during PIAA first-round action Friday March 8, 2019 at North Allegheny High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Neshannock’s Ellina DeLillo and Tyrone’s Reily Ronan fight for a loose ball during PIAA first-round action Friday March 8, 2019 at North Allegheny High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Neshannock’s Neleh Nogay scores past Tyrone’s Reily Ronan during PIAA first-round action Friday March 8, 2019 at North Allegheny High School. Previous Next

Neleh Nogay scored 14 points and Bella Burrelli added 10 as WPIAL champion Neshannock defeated Tyrone, 42-38, Friday night in a PIAA Class 3A first-round victory at North Allegheny.

The Lancers led by only one point after the first quarter and four points at halftime. But their lead peaked at 12 points midway through the fourth before Tyrone finished on a 13-5 run.

Neshannock (24-2) faces Avonworth (18-7) in a second-round game Tuesday. Avonworth finished third in the WPIAL. Sites and times for the second round were not yet announced.

Tyrone (18-8) was the fourth-place team from District 6.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Neshannock