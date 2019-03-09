WPIAL champion Neshannock advances in PIAA playoffs with 4-point victory over Tyrone
By: Chris Harlan
Saturday, March 9, 2019 | 1:53 AM
Neleh Nogay scored 14 points and Bella Burrelli added 10 as WPIAL champion Neshannock defeated Tyrone, 42-38, Friday night in a PIAA Class 3A first-round victory at North Allegheny.
The Lancers led by only one point after the first quarter and four points at halftime. But their lead peaked at 12 points midway through the fourth before Tyrone finished on a 13-5 run.
Neshannock (24-2) faces Avonworth (18-7) in a second-round game Tuesday. Avonworth finished third in the WPIAL. Sites and times for the second round were not yet announced.
Tyrone (18-8) was the fourth-place team from District 6.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.
