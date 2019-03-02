WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball preview: New Castle vs. Quaker Valley
By: Chris Harlan
Saturday, March 2, 2019 | 4:02 AM
Class 4A boys
New Castle (20-4) vs. Quaker Valley (20-3)
1 p.m. Saturday, Petersen Events Center
Starting lineups
No. 1 New Castle (20-4)
Coach: Ralph Blundo
No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.
3 Michael Wells, G, 5-9, Fr.
5 Payne Prowell, G, 5-11, Sr.
10 Donte Burnett, G, 6-0, Sr.
11 Sheldon Cox, G, 6-2, So.
23 Drew Cox, G, 6-1, Sr.
No. 3 Quaker Valley (20-3)
Coach: Mike Mastroianni
No. Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.
1 KC Johns, G, 5-11, Jr.
12 Danny Conlan, F, 6-5, Sr.
22 Ryan Stowers, G, 6-5, Sr.
23 Adou Thiero, G, 5-11, Fr.
24 Christian Johnston, F, 6-5, Sr.
Title-game history: This is the third consecutive year that New Castle and Quaker Valley met in the WPIAL Class 4A final. New Castle won 72-58 in 2017 and 57-52 in 2018. The Red Hurricanes own 12 WPIAL titles overall (1927, ’36, ’82, ’93, ’97-99, 2012-14, ’17 and ’18). The Quakers won their only title in 1997.
Stat leaders: NC: Demetris McKnight 12.8, Sheldon Cox 11.9, QV: Ryan Stowers 22.6, Danny Conlan 16.5
Notable: Quaker Valley defeated New Castle twice in section play this season: 67-48 on Jan. 4 and 70-67 in overtime on Jan. 29. New Castle played its two playoff games without leading scorer and rebounder Demetris McKnight (7.7 rebounds) for an undisclosed issue. Sheldon Cox scored a game-high 27 points in New Castle’s 68-62 victory over Highlands in the semifinals. Stowers scored 51 points combined in Quaker Valley’s two playoff wins. The Quakers defeated Ambridge, 69-60, in the semifinals. Stowers is a 41-percent shooter from 3-point range (30 for 74).
Predicted winner: Quaker Valley
Watch the TribLive HSSN broadcast of the WPIAL Class 4A boys championship.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: New Castle, Quaker Valley
- Loading...