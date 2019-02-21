WPIAL Hall of Fame to announce 13th induction class

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, February 20, 2019 | 10:12 PM

Tribune-Review

For some all-time WPIAL greats, 13 will be their lucky number.

The 13th WPIAL Hall of Fame induction class will be revealed at 10:30 a.m. Thursday during a press conference at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum inside the Heinz History Center.

The WPIAL Hall formed in 2007 to honor athletes, coaches, teams, game officials and contributors. Those selected this year will be honored June 1 with a banquet at the DoubleTree in Green Tree.