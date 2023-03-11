10 athletes among inductees for Ligonier Valley’s 1st Hall of Fame class

By:

Friday, March 10, 2023 | 5:00 PM

Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley’s Maddy Grimm sprints toward home to score against Penns Manor at Ligonier on April 26, 2011.

Add Ligonier Valley to the short list of local high schools with an athletic hall of fame.

While that list is short, the initial group of inductees is extensive.

The Rams announced 10 individuals, two teams and two coaches as part of its first class.

The first class is as follows:

Teams

• 1968-69 Laurel Valley boys basketball team

• 1976 Ligonier Valley girls volleyball team

Coaches

• Laurel Valley football and baseball coach Gerald Page

• Coach Andrew Pahach, Laurel Valley basketball

Athletes

• Woody Burkett, Laurel Valley, 1958

• John Chendy, Ligonier Valley, 1978

• Christine (Henderson) Deneen, Ligonier Valley, 2011

• Christopher Gessner, Ligonier Valley, 1985

• Bob Giesey, Ligonier High, 1964

• Bill Golis, Laurel Valley, 1956

• Maddy Grimm, Ligonier Valley, 2013

• Christy (Clark) Hajjar, Laurel Valley, 1991

• John Maier, Laurel Valley, 1970

• Ryan Thiel, Ligonier Valley, (not listed)

Schools included in hall voting in the Ligonier Valley School District also include the former Bolivar High School, Laurel Valley High School, Ligonier High School and New Florence High School.

A hall of fame banquet will be April 15 at The Barn in Ligonier. Tickets are $60 and must be purchased by March 28.

Ticket requests are being accepted only by check via U.S. Postal Service at Ligonier Valley High School.

Congratulations to our inaugural Class of 2023 LV Athletics Hall of Fame inductees! Tickets for the event are available for $60 per person by check made to LVSD. Reservations and tickets are limited, please purchase by March 28! pic.twitter.com/x8JHlDcL3x — Ligonier Valley Athletics (@LVSDAthletics) March 10, 2023

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Ligonier Valley