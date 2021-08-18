10 WPIAL players make All-American games watch list
By:
Wednesday, August 18, 2021 | 5:58 PM
The 2021 High School All-American soccer games will be played Dec. 11 in Orlando, Fla.
The WPIAL might have quite a showing on a national stage.
Ten senior players from the district are on the All-American games watch list, which came out Wednesday, including eight girls.
Selections will be announced at a later date.
WPIAL soccer season opens Sept. 3. Teams are three days into preseason practice.
Those on the watch list are:
Girls
Madison Boulos, F, Deer Lakes
Tessa Dellarose, F, Brownsville
Tatum Gretz, MF, Greensburg Central Catholic
Sydney Lindeman, MF, Franklin Regional
Jilliam Marvin, D, Peters Township
Cecilia Scott, D, Peters Township
Jayden Sharpless, F, North Catholic
Renae Mohrbacher, F, Freedom
…
Boys
Anthony DiFalco, F, Franklin Regional
Daniel Sassak, F, Belle Vernon
…
View the full girls’ watch list here.
View the full boys’ watch list here.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Belle Vernon, Brownsville, Deer Lakes, Franklin Regional, Freedom, Greensburg C.C., North Catholic, Peters Township
