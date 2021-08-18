10 WPIAL players make All-American games watch list

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 | 5:58 PM

The 2021 High School All-American soccer games will be played Dec. 11 in Orlando, Fla.

The WPIAL might have quite a showing on a national stage.

Ten senior players from the district are on the All-American games watch list, which came out Wednesday, including eight girls.

Selections will be announced at a later date.

WPIAL soccer season opens Sept. 3. Teams are three days into preseason practice.

Those on the watch list are:

Girls

Madison Boulos, F, Deer Lakes

Tessa Dellarose, F, Brownsville

Tatum Gretz, MF, Greensburg Central Catholic

Sydney Lindeman, MF, Franklin Regional

Jilliam Marvin, D, Peters Township

Cecilia Scott, D, Peters Township

Jayden Sharpless, F, North Catholic

Renae Mohrbacher, F, Freedom

Boys

Anthony DiFalco, F, Franklin Regional

Daniel Sassak, F, Belle Vernon

View the full girls’ watch list here.

View the full boys’ watch list here.

