13 WPIAL, City League players chosen for 2023 Big 33 Football Classic
Friday, February 17, 2023 | 12:14 PM
Thirteen players from the WPIAL and City League were selected to compete in this year’s Big 33 Football Classic.
The Pennsylvania roster was announced Friday. The high school football all-star game is 7 p.m. May 28 at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg.
The roster includes Aliquippa’s Neco Eberhardt, Armstrong’s Cadin Olsen, Bethel Park’s Gavin Moul, Gateway’s Dallas Harper and Racari El, McKeesport’s Jahmil Perryman, North Allegheny’s Campbell Melzer, Pine-Richland’s Isaiah Kerns and Max Heckert, Steel Valley’s Cruce Brookins, Upper St. Clair’s Aidan Besselman, Westinghouse’s Sincere Smith and Woodland Hills’ Kellen McDonough.
The team is coached by Schuylkill Haven’s Mike Farr. Clairton’s Wayne Wade is as an assistant coach.
The game matches all-stars from Pennsylvania against a team from Maryland. Pennsylvania has won three in a row in the series, including 28-7 last year.
Maryland’s roster will be announced later.
The Big 33 and the East-West game are organized by the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association. The East-West roster is scheduled to be released Saturday.
Pennsylvania roster
Pos., Name, High school, Ht., Wt., College
QB, Colin O’Sullivan, Upper Dublin, 5-11, 180, Rutgers
QB, Cadin Olsen, Armstrong, 6-5, 220, Penn
RB, Mikey Bentivegna, York Suburban, 5-8, 190, Duquesne
RB, Nigel Linton, Whitehall, 5-8, 175, undeclared
TE, Christian Santiago, McDowell, 6-2, 243, St. Francis
TE, Stephen Scourtis, State College, 6-4, 240, Harvard
WR, Tyshawn Russell, Bishop McDevitt, 6-2, 185, South Carolina
WR, Kenny Johnson, Dallastown, 6-1, 190, Pitt
WR, Aidan Besselman, Upper St. Clair, 6-2, 190, undeclared
WR, Sincere Smith, Westinghouse, 6-1, 185, undeclared
ATH, Jahmil Perryman, McKeesport, 5-9, 170, undeclared
OL, Gabe Arena, Bishop McDevitt, 6-6, 295, Virginia Tech
OL, Xavier Archawski, Lower Merion, 6-5, 285, Army
OL, Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek, 6-5, 295, West Virginia
OL, Naquil Betrand, Northeast, 6-6, 330, Texas A&M
OL, Michael Dincher, State College, 6-3, 295, Lafayette
OL, Kellen McDonough, Woodland Hills, 6-4, 260, Eastern Michigan
OL, Isaiah Kerns, Pine-Richland, 6-0, 270, Charleston
DT, Vincent Carroll-Jackson, Central Dauphin East, 6-5, 285, Nebraska
DT, Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt, 6-3, 300, James Madison
DT, Neco Eberhardt, Aliquippa, 6-2, 284, Albany
DE, Jamieal Lyons, Roman Catholic, 6-4, 240, Penn State
DE, Terrell Reynolds, Harrisburg, 6-2, 235, undeclared
DE, Racari El, Gateway, 6-2, 210, Cal (Pa.)
ILB, Gavin Moul, Bethel Park, 6-1, 225, Delaware
ILB, Max Heckert, Pine-Richland, 5-11, 205, Slippery Rock
ILB, Jyree Roberts, Cathedral Prep, 6-0, 235, UMass
OLB, Semaj Bridgeman, Imhotep Charter, 6-2, 235, Michigan
OLB, Amir Jones, Harrisburg, 6-2, 235, East Stroudsburg
DB, Rahmir Stewart, Imhotep Charter, 6-0, 200, Nebraska
DB, Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley, 6-2, 185, Pitt
DB, Dylan Darville, Emmaus, 6-1, 180, Yale
DB, Cameron Jones, Wilson West Lawn, 5-11, 185, Holy Cross
DB, Dallas Harper, Gateway, 6-1, 190, Youngstown State
DB, Campbell Melzer, North Allegheny, 6-0, 175, St. Francis
K, Ben Sosnowski, Hollidaysburg, 6-2, 195, St. Francis
P, Seth Turner, Great Valley, 6-1, 185, UConn
LS, Sean Kerrigan, Central Bucks East, 6-0, 190, Misericordia
Head coach
Mike Farr, Schuylkill Haven (PIAA District 11)
Assistant coaches
Kevin Conlin, Abington (D1)
Chris Dworek, Saint Mary’s (D9)
Colin Gillen, Cedar Cliff (D3)
Tim McGorry, Allentown Central Catholic (D11)
Randy Spencer, Wyoming Area (D2)
Kevin Steele, Bedford (D5)
Wayne Wade, Clairton (D7)
