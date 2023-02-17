13 WPIAL, City League players chosen for 2023 Big 33 Football Classic

Friday, February 17, 2023 | 12:14 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong quarterback Cadin Olsen throws a pass against Mars on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Armstrong High School.

Thirteen players from the WPIAL and City League were selected to compete in this year’s Big 33 Football Classic.

The Pennsylvania roster was announced Friday. The high school football all-star game is 7 p.m. May 28 at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg.

The roster includes Aliquippa’s Neco Eberhardt, Armstrong’s Cadin Olsen, Bethel Park’s Gavin Moul, Gateway’s Dallas Harper and Racari El, McKeesport’s Jahmil Perryman, North Allegheny’s Campbell Melzer, Pine-Richland’s Isaiah Kerns and Max Heckert, Steel Valley’s Cruce Brookins, Upper St. Clair’s Aidan Besselman, Westinghouse’s Sincere Smith and Woodland Hills’ Kellen McDonough.

The team is coached by Schuylkill Haven’s Mike Farr. Clairton’s Wayne Wade is as an assistant coach.

The game matches all-stars from Pennsylvania against a team from Maryland. Pennsylvania has won three in a row in the series, including 28-7 last year.

Maryland’s roster will be announced later.

The Big 33 and the East-West game are organized by the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association. The East-West roster is scheduled to be released Saturday.

Pennsylvania roster

Pos., Name, High school, Ht., Wt., College

QB, Colin O’Sullivan, Upper Dublin, 5-11, 180, Rutgers

QB, Cadin Olsen, Armstrong, 6-5, 220, Penn

RB, Mikey Bentivegna, York Suburban, 5-8, 190, Duquesne

RB, Nigel Linton, Whitehall, 5-8, 175, undeclared

TE, Christian Santiago, McDowell, 6-2, 243, St. Francis

TE, Stephen Scourtis, State College, 6-4, 240, Harvard

WR, Tyshawn Russell, Bishop McDevitt, 6-2, 185, South Carolina

WR, Kenny Johnson, Dallastown, 6-1, 190, Pitt

WR, Aidan Besselman, Upper St. Clair, 6-2, 190, undeclared

WR, Sincere Smith, Westinghouse, 6-1, 185, undeclared

ATH, Jahmil Perryman, McKeesport, 5-9, 170, undeclared

OL, Gabe Arena, Bishop McDevitt, 6-6, 295, Virginia Tech

OL, Xavier Archawski, Lower Merion, 6-5, 285, Army

OL, Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek, 6-5, 295, West Virginia

OL, Naquil Betrand, Northeast, 6-6, 330, Texas A&M

OL, Michael Dincher, State College, 6-3, 295, Lafayette

OL, Kellen McDonough, Woodland Hills, 6-4, 260, Eastern Michigan

OL, Isaiah Kerns, Pine-Richland, 6-0, 270, Charleston

DT, Vincent Carroll-Jackson, Central Dauphin East, 6-5, 285, Nebraska

DT, Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt, 6-3, 300, James Madison

DT, Neco Eberhardt, Aliquippa, 6-2, 284, Albany

DE, Jamieal Lyons, Roman Catholic, 6-4, 240, Penn State

DE, Terrell Reynolds, Harrisburg, 6-2, 235, undeclared

DE, Racari El, Gateway, 6-2, 210, Cal (Pa.)

ILB, Gavin Moul, Bethel Park, 6-1, 225, Delaware

ILB, Max Heckert, Pine-Richland, 5-11, 205, Slippery Rock

ILB, Jyree Roberts, Cathedral Prep, 6-0, 235, UMass

OLB, Semaj Bridgeman, Imhotep Charter, 6-2, 235, Michigan

OLB, Amir Jones, Harrisburg, 6-2, 235, East Stroudsburg

DB, Rahmir Stewart, Imhotep Charter, 6-0, 200, Nebraska

DB, Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley, 6-2, 185, Pitt

DB, Dylan Darville, Emmaus, 6-1, 180, Yale

DB, Cameron Jones, Wilson West Lawn, 5-11, 185, Holy Cross

DB, Dallas Harper, Gateway, 6-1, 190, Youngstown State

DB, Campbell Melzer, North Allegheny, 6-0, 175, St. Francis

K, Ben Sosnowski, Hollidaysburg, 6-2, 195, St. Francis

P, Seth Turner, Great Valley, 6-1, 185, UConn

LS, Sean Kerrigan, Central Bucks East, 6-0, 190, Misericordia

Head coach

Mike Farr, Schuylkill Haven (PIAA District 11)

Assistant coaches

Kevin Conlin, Abington (D1)

Chris Dworek, Saint Mary’s (D9)

Colin Gillen, Cedar Cliff (D3)

Tim McGorry, Allentown Central Catholic (D11)

Randy Spencer, Wyoming Area (D2)

Kevin Steele, Bedford (D5)

Wayne Wade, Clairton (D7)

