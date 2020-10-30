14 from WPIAL make all-state in boys soccer

Friday, October 30, 2020 | 3:19 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Anthony DiFalco works past Plum’s Luke Kolankowski on Sept. 28, 2020, in Murrysville.

The WPIAL boys soccer postseason is winding into the semifinals and a number of title contenders feature some of the best players in the state.

Fourteen WPIAL players made the Western Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State list, announced Friday morning.

Among the selections is Franklin Regional junior forward Anthony DiFalco, who has 35 goals and 21 assists and has led the Panthers into the Class 3A semifinals for the third straight year.

Seniors Michael Sullivan and Devin Murray, who have helped Deer Lakes reach the Class 2A semifinals, also were chosen, along with junior Landon Mohney of Class 4A-semifinalist Butler; South Fayette senior Chad Eldridge, who also will play in the Class AAA semis; and junior Sam Farner of Shady Side Academy, a Class AA final-four team.

Additional selections included junior Andrew Masucci of Class 4A top seed Peters Township, Plum senior DD Flowers, senior Nate Lazzara of Fox Chapel, Canon-McMillan senior Joey Fonagy, senior Joe Irwin of South Park, senior Zack Lavalle of Seneca Valley, Trinity senior Elijah Cincinnati and Charleroi junior Eben McIntyre.

Cincinnati is a career 90-goal scorer, while McIntyre pumped in 43 goals this regular season.

