14 WPIAL boys soccer players earn all-state recognition

By:

Friday, October 29, 2021 | 5:14 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Anthony DiFalco celebrates with Billy Christafano and Dylan Tomb (22) after Christafano scored against Kiski Area during their WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Franklin Regional High School.

Fourteen WPIAL players were announced Friday as Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association all-state selections.

Several of them have led their teams to a win or two in the WPIAL playoffs.

The picks include Franklin Regional senior Anthony DiFalco; Seneca Valley senior Nathan Prex and junior Beaux Lizewski; Butler senior Landon Mohney; Peters Township senior Andrew Massucci; Charleroi senior Eden McIntyre; senior Sam Farner of Shady Side Academy; senior Luke Kolankowski of Plum; North Allegheny senior Evan Anderson; senior Rowan Kriebel of Quaker Valley; Norwin senior Caleb Yuricha; senior Preston Cecotti of South Park; senior Kalala Iraqi of Brashear; and senior AJ Getsy of Thomas Jefferson.

DiFalco has made the list three times, while Mohney, Massucci, McIntyre and Farner are two-time selections.

DiFalco, who has 30 goals and 25 assists this season, had led Franklin Regional to the WPIAL 3A semifinals for the fourth straight season.

Massucci and Mohney will meet Saturday in a 4A quarterfinal at Peters Township.

McIntyre, who had a WPIAL-best 70 goals this year and 168 for his career, has helped the Cougars reach the 2A semifinals. He recently committed to Pitt.

Plum also is a semifinal team.

Seneca Valley, North Allegheny and Norwin are still alive in the 4A quarterfinals.

Congrats to our 14 players from the WPIAL who were named @PASoccerCoaches All State! pic.twitter.com/Jn6AHIlhRC — Western Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association (@WPSCA_) October 29, 2021

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Butler, Charleroi, Franklin Regional, Norwin, Plum, Shady Side Academy, West Allegheny