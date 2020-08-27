15 WPIAL players nominated for All-American soccer games
Thursday, August 27, 2020 | 3:36 PM
Fifteen WPIAL players have a chance to play in the country’s premier soccer all-star games.
The watch list for the 10th High School All-American Game was announced this week and the WPIAL is well-represented, particularly on the girls side with 11 of the 30 nominees from Pennsylvania coming from District 7.
All of the players are seniors.
Finalists will be chosen at a later date.
The All-American games are scheduled to be played May 28 but a site has not been announced.
Last year’s games were played in December in Winter Park, Fla. Greensburg Central Catholic’s Nate Ward, now at Indiana, scored a goal in the game. Ward was named to the national Best XI Team.
Gateway goalkeeper Madisyn Neundorfer, a Duquesne recruit, also was selected.
Past girls from the WPIAL to play in the All-American games are Bailey Cartwright of Greensburg Central Catholic in 2016 (Notre Dame) and Norwin’s Emily Harrigan in ‘17 (Rutgers).
Josh Luchini of North Allegheny played for the boys team in ‘17. Max Silberg, who spent a year at Fox Chapel before transferring to The Kiski School, played in the ‘16 game.
This year’s WPIAL nominees are:
Boys
Chad Eldridge, defender, South Fayette
Joey Fonagy, forward, Canon-McMillan
Cole Kaforey, defender, Franklin Regional
Michael Sullivan, forward, Deer Lakes
Girls
Lacey Bernick, midfielder, Norwin
Jillian Butchki, forward, Belle Vernon
Megan Donnelly, forward, Pine-Richland
Ellie Coffield, midfielder, Mars
Haley Gschrey, forward, Freedom
Hannah Henn, forward, Oakland Catholic
Kaitlyn Kauffman, forward, Norwin
MacKenzie Leeder, midfielder, Mt. Pleasant
Lucy Ream, midfielder, Fox Chapel
Melissa Riggins, midfielder, Shady Side Academy
Sarah Schupansky, forward, North Allegheny
