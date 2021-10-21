16 players get 2-game suspensions for Valley-Yough fight

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | 10:23 PM

A second-half brawl last week looks like it will cost 16 players the rest of the football season.

Nine players from Valley and seven from Yough will serve a two-game suspension for their involvement in a fight Friday night at Valley Memorial Stadium.

PIAA rules say players who get ejected must sit one game or two, depending on the officials’ discretion. After officials reviewed game video, the WPIAL decided on two-game suspensions for all 16 players.

Both teams have two games left.

Yough (0-8, 0-4) plays host to Brownsville (0-6, 0-4) Friday in a 3A Interstate Conference game, while Valley (2-6, 1-3) hosts East Allegheny (3-5, 2-3) in an Allegheny Seven matchup.

Valley plays at rival Burrell (1-7, 1-3) in the regular-season finale.

The teams can appeal the suspensions, but unless Yough and Valley play an extra game, those players’ season is over.

The fight began after a Valley player took exception to what he considered to be a late hit.

The game was called early in the second half with Valley leading 23-6. Yough officially forfeited to the Vikings.

