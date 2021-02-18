19 WPIAL players selected for Big 33 Football Classic

By:

Thursday, February 18, 2021 | 2:14 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins scores past Central Catholic’s Chase Horner during the second quarter of the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Martorelli Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland quarterback Cole Spencer (4) celebrates with Harrison Hayes after his touchdown run during the second quarter of the WPIAL Class 5A championship game against Peters Twp. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Bralen Henderson (81) celebrates a sack during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game against North Allegheny on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Martorelli Stadium. Previous Next

Four Pine-Richland teammates and three from Central Catholic were among 19 WPIAL players selected Thursday for the Big 33 Football Classic.

The all-star game is 1 p.m. May 31 at Landis Field near Harrisburg.

Chosen for the game were Pine-Richland’s Luke Miller, Harrison Hayes, Cole Spencer and Eli Jochem, along with Central Catholic’s Bralen Henderson, Eddy Tillman and Grant Cullen.

Joining them are Cam McLaurin of Montour, Khalil Dinkins of North Allegheny, Aaron Gunn of Union, Josh Hough of Beaver Falls, Stephon Hall and Myles Walker of Central Valley, Chase Whatton of Elizabeth Forward, Ky’Ron Craggette of Connellsville, Connor McMahon of Canon-McMillan, Preston Zandier of Thomas Jefferson, and Donovan McMillon and Corban Hondru of Peters Township.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Beaver Falls, Canon-McMillan, Central Catholic, Central Valley, Connellsville, Elizabeth Forward, Montour, North Allegheny, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Thomas Jefferson, Union