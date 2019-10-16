2 top WPIAL juniors announce Michigan State football offers
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 | 7:07 PM
Michigan State has recruited its share of WPIAL football players, a list that recently included Montae Nicholson of Gateway and Demetrious Cox of Jeannette.
Currently, there are none on the roster, but coach Mark Dantonio’s staff is targeting a few new prospects.
Two of the WPIAL’s top juniors, Baldwin’s Dorien Ford and Central Catholic’s Elliot Donald, each announced scholarship offers Tuesday from the Spartans.
Both are highly recruited defensive linemen.
Ford (6-foot-5, 285 pounds) is a Rivals three-star prospect with Power 5 offers from Pitt, Penn State, Iowa State, Syracuse, Maryland and Nebraska.
Donald (6-3, 255) is a four-star recruit. He named a Top 8 in August that included Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M, but added then that his recruitment remained open.
He is the nephew of NFL star Aaron Donald.
Rivals ranks Donald as Pennsylvania’s fourth-best prospect in the 2021 class. Ford is ninth.
Union junior lineman Aaron Gunn (6-3, 295) announced a Michigan State offer in June.
Blessed to announce another offer from The Michigan State University!!!???????? #GoGreen #HardWorkPaysOff @210ths @Coach_Staten pic.twitter.com/FcDQy5W8FI— Elliot Donald (@ElliotDonald3) October 16, 2019
Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State @Coach_Staten @LcooleyDuq5 @DWalls2ND @_MattieD @bw_highlander pic.twitter.com/xtbBOn4Cl8— Dorien Ford (@DorienFord_21) October 15, 2019
