2 top WPIAL juniors announce Michigan State football offers

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 | 7:07 PM

Tribune-Review Baldwin sophomore lineman Dorien Ford (30) competes during the 2018 season. Tribune-Review Baldwin’s Dorien Ford Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Elliot Donald Previous Next

Michigan State has recruited its share of WPIAL football players, a list that recently included Montae Nicholson of Gateway and Demetrious Cox of Jeannette.

Currently, there are none on the roster, but coach Mark Dantonio’s staff is targeting a few new prospects.

Two of the WPIAL’s top juniors, Baldwin’s Dorien Ford and Central Catholic’s Elliot Donald, each announced scholarship offers Tuesday from the Spartans.

Both are highly recruited defensive linemen.

Ford (6-foot-5, 285 pounds) is a Rivals three-star prospect with Power 5 offers from Pitt, Penn State, Iowa State, Syracuse, Maryland and Nebraska.

Donald (6-3, 255) is a four-star recruit. He named a Top 8 in August that included Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M, but added then that his recruitment remained open.

He is the nephew of NFL star Aaron Donald.

Rivals ranks Donald as Pennsylvania’s fourth-best prospect in the 2021 class. Ford is ninth.

Union junior lineman Aaron Gunn (6-3, 295) announced a Michigan State offer in June.

Tags: Baldwin, Central Catholic