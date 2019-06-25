2 WPIAL basketball recruits named in updated ESPN rankings for 2020

By: Chris Harlan

Monday, June 24, 2019 | 10:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Ethan Morton drives to the basket to score between Pine-Richland defenders during their game Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Butler Area High School.

Two WPIAL basketball recruits received spots close together in updated ESPN 100 rankings for the 2020 class.

Butler’s Ethan Morton was ranked No. 55 overall and Moon’s Donovan Johnson was No. 61 in rankings revealed Monday.

Morton, a 6-foot-4 guard, committed to Purdue in May.

Johnson, a 6-7 forward, remains uncommitted. His college offers include Pitt, Arizona, North Carolina, Notre Dame and others.

Ranked first nationally was 7-foot center Evan Mobley of Temecula, Calif.

Check out The Stars of Tomorrow by ⁦@PaulBiancardi⁩ ESPN Basketball Recruiting – Player Rankings – ESPN https://t.co/YOd5oggItg — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 24, 2019

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Butler, Moon