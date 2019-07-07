2 WPIAL football recruits announce 1st Division 1 offers from St. Francis

Sunday, July 7, 2019 | 12:25 AM

Two rising seniors in the WPIAL each received their first Division 1 football offers this week from St. Francis.

Baldwin’s Naseer Penn and Bethel Park’s Jehvonn Lewis announced offers days apart from the Red Flash, an FCS program in the Northeast Conference.

Lewis (5-10, 160) plays running back and defensive back for Bethel Park. He rushed for 605 yards on 74 carries and scored 11 touchdowns last season.

Penn (6-2, 185) is a wide receiver and defensive back. He had 19 receptions for 227 yards and scored three times.

St. Francis went 4-7 overall last season and 2-4 in the NEC under coach Chris Villarrial, who enters his 10th season.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

