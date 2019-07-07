2 WPIAL football recruits announce 1st Division 1 offers from St. Francis
By: Chris Harlan
Sunday, July 7, 2019 | 12:25 AM
Two rising seniors in the WPIAL each received their first Division 1 football offers this week from St. Francis.
Baldwin’s Naseer Penn and Bethel Park’s Jehvonn Lewis announced offers days apart from the Red Flash, an FCS program in the Northeast Conference.
Lewis (5-10, 160) plays running back and defensive back for Bethel Park. He rushed for 605 yards on 74 carries and scored 11 touchdowns last season.
Penn (6-2, 185) is a wide receiver and defensive back. He had 19 receptions for 227 yards and scored three times.
St. Francis went 4-7 overall last season and 2-4 in the NEC under coach Chris Villarrial, who enters his 10th season.
Blessed to receive my first d1 offer from saint francis thanks @Coach_BNealSFU pic.twitter.com/068PrFYupT
— Jehvonn Lewis (@j_lewis_22) July 4, 2019
Happily received my first offer from st. Francis @LcooleyDuq5 @DWalls2ND pic.twitter.com/woV2f6rOEi
— Naseer Penn (@NaseerPenn) June 29, 2019
