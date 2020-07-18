2 WPIAL rising sophomores add basketball offers from Minnesota

By:

Friday, July 17, 2020 | 8:12 PM

Louis Raggiunti | Tribune-Review Indiana’s Eve Fiala (right) fights Knoch’s Abbey Shearer for a rebound Jan. 20, 2020 at Knoch.

Minnesota women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen, a former Olympian and WNBA star, is recruiting two of the WPIAL’s top rising sophomores.

North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson and Indiana’s Eve Fiala each added a Gophers offer Friday. The two are AAU teammates on the Western Pa. Bruins, who competed last weekend at a Hoosier Heat event in Indianapolis.

This was the second Big Ten offer for each.

Timmerson is a 5-foot-7 point guard with offers from Duquesne, Robert Morris, Michigan State and Niagara. Fiala, a 6-4 center, also holds offers from Pitt and Ohio State.

Minnesota went 16-15 overall last season, 5-13 in the Big Ten in Whalen’s second season. As a player, Whalen won two Olympic gold medals (2012, ’16), two World Championships (2010, ’14) and was a four-time WNBA champion.

She retired from playing in 2018.

Very grateful and excited to receive an offer from @GopherWbb, thank you @Lindsay_13 and @DJOBanion!! pic.twitter.com/SJXcAKrFAI — Jasmine Timmerson (@jmtimmerson11) July 17, 2020

Check out my end of the season highlights!@WPABruinsAAU https://t.co/V2U1XqKarq — Jasmine Timmerson (@jmtimmerson11) March 18, 2020

