2 WPIAL rising sophomores add basketball offers from Minnesota
Friday, July 17, 2020 | 8:12 PM
Minnesota women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen, a former Olympian and WNBA star, is recruiting two of the WPIAL’s top rising sophomores.
North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson and Indiana’s Eve Fiala each added a Gophers offer Friday. The two are AAU teammates on the Western Pa. Bruins, who competed last weekend at a Hoosier Heat event in Indianapolis.
This was the second Big Ten offer for each.
Timmerson is a 5-foot-7 point guard with offers from Duquesne, Robert Morris, Michigan State and Niagara. Fiala, a 6-4 center, also holds offers from Pitt and Ohio State.
Minnesota went 16-15 overall last season, 5-13 in the Big Ten in Whalen’s second season. As a player, Whalen won two Olympic gold medals (2012, ’16), two World Championships (2010, ’14) and was a four-time WNBA champion.
She retired from playing in 2018.
Very grateful and excited to receive an offer from @GopherWbb, thank you @Lindsay_13 and @DJOBanion!! pic.twitter.com/SJXcAKrFAI
— Jasmine Timmerson (@jmtimmerson11) July 17, 2020
Check out my end of the season highlights!@WPABruinsAAU https://t.co/V2U1XqKarq
— Jasmine Timmerson (@jmtimmerson11) March 18, 2020
@WPABruinsAAU 2023 F/C Eve Fiala picks up an offer from @GopherWBB – Congratulations @fiala_eve #BruinsNation #ResultsOverHype #NeverScared #WhoDoYouPlayFor pic.twitter.com/EaahRpfGOQ
— WPABruinsAAU (@WPABruinsAAU) July 16, 2020
Freshman Highlights????@WPABruinsAAU pic.twitter.com/uIHHfgltdV
— Eve Fiala (@fiala_eve) April 2, 2020
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
