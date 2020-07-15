2 WPIAL sophomores announce basketball offers from Marshall
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 | 10:40 PM
Two rising sophomores in WPIAL girls basketball received Division I offers from the same school Tuesday.
Pine-Richland’s Kaili Doctor and North Catholic’s Dacia Lewandowski announced offers from Marshall hours apart. Both play AAU basketball with the Western Pa. Bruins, which competed last weekend at the Hoosier Heat event in Indianapolis.
Lewandowski is a 5-foot-11 point guard. Doctor is a 5-10 guard/forward who also plays volleyball.
Marshall went 13-17 last season in coach Tony Kemper’s third season.
Very blessed & thankful to receive an offer from Marshall University!! Thank you @CoachTonyKemper @HerdWBB !! @WPABruinsAAU pic.twitter.com/oioVaXAtGD
— Kaili Doctor (@DoctorKaili) July 14, 2020
Super excited to say I have received a scholarship offer from Marshall University!! Thank You @CoachTonyKemper @HerdWBB Go Marshall!! pic.twitter.com/xIUy3hc5Mz
— Dacia Lewandowski???? (@Dacia_J_Lew) July 14, 2020
