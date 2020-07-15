2 WPIAL sophomores announce basketball offers from Marshall

By:
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 | 10:40 PM

Two rising sophomores in WPIAL girls basketball received Division I offers from the same school Tuesday.

Pine-Richland’s Kaili Doctor and North Catholic’s Dacia Lewandowski announced offers from Marshall hours apart. Both play AAU basketball with the Western Pa. Bruins, which competed last weekend at the Hoosier Heat event in Indianapolis.

Lewandowski is a 5-foot-11 point guard. Doctor is a 5-10 guard/forward who also plays volleyball.

Marshall went 13-17 last season in coach Tony Kemper’s third season.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

