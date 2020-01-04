2010s TribLive HSSN All-Decade Football Team: Coaches

Saturday, January 4, 2020 | 5:00 PM

The WPIAL awarded 48 football titles during the past decade and most of them went to the same 10 coaches.

Combined, Bill Cherpak, Eric Kasperowicz, Mark Lyons, Tom Nola, Bob Palko, Joe Rossi, Terry Totten, Wayne Wade, Art Walker and Mike Zmijanac collected 34 WPIAL titles.

The rest of the WPIAL won 14.

Those 10 coaches won at least three WPIAL titles apiece from 2010-19, so identifying the top coach of the decade wasn’t easy. Among them, Rossi, Cherpak, Totten and Wade each won four WPIAL titles in that span.

However, Rossi also won two state titles and has the best winning percentage since 2010, earning the South Fayette coach a spot on the TribLive HSSN All-Decade Team.

Coach

Joe Rossi

South Fayette, 120-13 record (90.2%)

Rossi, hired at South Fayette in 2007, took over a program that hadn’t won a WPIAL title since 1964. He led the Lions to WPIAL titles in 2010, ’13, ’14 and ’18. After a PIAA runner-up finish in 2010, South Fayette returned to Hershey and won consecutive state titles in ‘13 and ’14.

The decade’s next best

Bill Cherpak

Thomas Jefferson, 111-16 (87.4%)

WPIAL titles: 4 (2015, ‘16, ‘17, ‘19)

PIAA titles: 1 (2019)

Terry Totten

Central Catholic, 114-20 (85.1%)

WPIAL titles: 4 (2013, ‘15, ‘16, ‘19)

PIAA titles: 1 (2015)

Wayne Wade

Clairton, 71-11 (86.6%)

WPIAL titles: 4 (2014, ‘15, ‘16, 19)

PIAA titles: 0

Tom Nola

Clairton/Gateway, 67-12 (84.8%)

WPIAL titles: 3 (2010, ‘11, ‘12)

PIAA titles: 3 (2010, ‘11, ‘12)

Art Walker

North Allegheny, 106-21 (83.5%)

WPIAL titles: 3 (2010, ‘11, ‘12)

PIAA titles 2 (2010, ‘12)

Eric Kasperowicz

Pine-Richland, 74-18 (80.4%)

WPIAL titles: 3 (2014, ‘17, ‘18)

PIAA titles 1 (2017)

Mike Zmijanac

Aliquippa/Ringgold/Seton LaSalle, 104-27 (79.4%)

WPIAL titles: 3 (2011, ‘12, ‘15)

PIAA titles 0

Mark Lyons

Central Valley, 98-29 (77.2%)

WPIAL titles: 3 (2010, ‘14, ‘19)

PIAA titles: 0

Bob Palko

West Allegheny/Mt. Lebanon, 93-29 (76.2%)

WPIAL titles: 3 (2012, ‘13, ‘16)

PIAA titles 0

