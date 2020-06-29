2019-2020 Trib Cup, Class 6A: North Allegheny dominates again

Monday, June 29, 2020 | 6:05 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review North Allegheny celebrates after beating Bethel Park in the WPIAL Class 6A championship game at Petersen Events Center on Feb. 29, 2020.

It is time to begin announcing the 2019-2020 HSSN Trib Cup winners, which means it’s time to honor North Allegheny in Class 6A again.

Every year there has been a chase for the cup, schools in the WPIAL’s highest classification have been taking a back seat to NA.

Even a shortened school year with spring sports being canceled by a pandemic could not slow down the Tigers athletic teams.

“We have a really family-like culture in our office, with our coaches, coaching staffs, booster presidents and our unified booster organization,” North Allegheny athletic director Bob Bozzuto said. “It’s a great family, and we just love it each and every day.”

North Allegheny scored points in 15 of the 16 fall and winter sports used in the competition. The Tigers won WPIAL championships in girls soccer, girls cross country, boys and girls swimming and girls basketball. NA won a third straight PIAA championship in girls volleyball.

The Trib HSSN Sports Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runner-up finishes.

Schools earn 10 points for a playoff berth, an additional 10 points for a section championship, 10 points for a berth in a PIAA playoff tournament, 50 points for a WPIAL or PIAA championship and 25 points for a district or state runner-up finish.

In July, the Rebel Yell podcast will be dedicated to saluting our six cup champions. Click here to watch the podcast with North Allegheny athletic director Bob Bozzuto.

The only real battle anymore is for second place behind North Allegheny, which ended up lapping the field. That honor this year went to Fox Chapel.

2019-2020 Class 6A Trib HSSN Sports Cup Results:

1. North Allegheny – 770

2. Fox Chapel – 355

3. Mt. Lebanon – 340

4. Upper St. Clair – 335

5. Peters Township – 325

6. Seneca Valley - 285

7. Pine-Richland – 235

8. Canon-McMillan – 220

9. Central Catholic/Oakland Catholic – 205

10. Butler – 200

T11. Hempfield – 145

T11. Norwin – 145

13. Baldwin – 115

14. Bethel Park – 110

15. Connellsville – 60

