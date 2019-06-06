2019 Powerade wrestling field features Texas team

By: Paul Schofield

Thursday, June 6, 2019 | 1:41 PM

There will be some new faces in the 2019 Powerade Holiday Wrestling tournament this season, including one from Texas.

The field of 51 was announced by tournament director Frank Vulcano Jr. on Thursday.

The annual tournament will be held Dec. 27 and 28 at Canon-McMillan High School.

There are 12 new teams in the field including Ellwood City, Elizabeth Forward, Mt. Pleasant, Peters Township and South Park from the WPIAL and Class AA power Forest Hills from District 6.

The new out of state teams are Arlington Martin (Texas), Oscar Smith (Virginia), Riverheads (Virginia), St. Clairsville (Ohio), Turner Ashby (Virginia) and Wadsworth (Ohio).

Teams not returning include Belle Vernon, Benton, McGuffey, Oak Park-River Forest (Ill.), Palisades, Pottsville, Penfield (N.Y.), Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, Shaler, St. Albans (W,Va,), St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy and Saint Edwards (Ohio).

The other WPIAL teams in the tournament are Burrell, Canon-McMillan, Connellsville, Derry, Franklin Regional, Freedom, Hampton, Hempfield, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Mt. Lebanon, North Hills, Norwin, Quaker Valley, St. Albans (W.Va.), Seneca Valley, Trinity, Thomas Jefferson, Waynesburg and West Allegheny.

The star-studded tournament includes seven returning Powerade Champions and 17 Individual Champions including four from the WPIAL: Mt. Pleasant freshman Dayton Pitzer, Canon-McMillan junior Gerrit Nijenhuis, Seneca Valley sophomore Alejandro Herrera-Rondon and Franklin Regional sophomore Carter Dibert.

