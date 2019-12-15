2019 Valley News Dispatch Football All-Stars

By:

Saturday, December 14, 2019 | 7:40 PM

Kiski Area’s Kenny Blake returns for the 2019 season. Leechburg running back Jake Blumer at a 7-on-7 game Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Freeport High School. Fox Chapel’s Sam Brown Highlands’ Johnny Crise - Trib HSSN preseason Kennywood Top 25 football team Deer Lakes’ Trey Darrah returns for the 2019 season. Burrell senior linemen Ricky Feroce Burrell’s Seth Fischbach returns for the 2019 season. Apollo-Ridge’s Klay Fitzroy is a member of the 2019 team. Knoch running back and linebacker Matt Goodlin. Apollo-Ridge linemen Robert Harkleroad Deer Lakes’ Aris Hasley Deer Lakes’ Jack Hollibaugh Freeport’s Ricky Hunter is a member of the 2019 team. Kiski Area’s Luke Lander returns for the 2019 season. Knoch Linemen Cole Lassinger Plum’s Reed Martin Plum’s Max Matolcsy is a member of the 2019 team. Highlands’ Jeremiah Nelson is a member of the 2019 football team. Garrett Schaffhauser of (Freeport) Burrell’s Mikey Scherer returns for the 2019 season. Fox Chapel senior quarterback Shane Susnak Springdale’s Christian Vokes returns for the 2019 season. Football all-star Jeremiah Saunders of Highlands Previous Next

Here’s a look at the Valley News Dispatch football all-star team:

Kenny Blake

Kiski Area, RB/DB, jr.

Blake scored 11 touchdowns while carrying the ball 168 times for 980 yards. He also caught 14 passes for 144 yards. On defense, he tallied 26 tackles, one sack and one interception.

Jake Blumer

Leechburg, RB/LB, sr.

The 6-foot-2 two-way player carried the ball 161 times for 979 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 393 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, Blumer added 67 tackles, one sack and three pass break-ups.

Sammy Brown

Fox Chapel, RB/LB, sr.

Brown battled injuries for most of the year but still tallied 71 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and four sacks. The Division I prospect also carried the ball 118 times for 468 yards and one touchdown.

Johnny Crise

Highlands, WR/S, sr.

The Penn State walk-on caught 38 passes for 729 yards and seven touchdowns and averaged 19.2 yards per catch. Crise also anchored the back end of the Highlands defense and recorded 48 tackles and one interception.

Trey Darrah

Deer Lakes, WR/DB, sr.

Darrah was one of Aris Hasley’s favorite targets as he caught 34 passes for 654 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He also averaged 19.2 yards per catch. Defensively, he recorded 37 tackles and one interception.

Ricky Feroce

Burrell, OL/DL. sr.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound linemen tallied 62 tackles on defense and was the only senior on an offensive line that helped the Bucs produce 3,805 yards of total offense.

Seth Fischbach

Burrell, WR/DB, sr.

Fischbach was a threat for the Bucs all season. He caught 50 passes for 1,022 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 20.4 yards per catch. Defensively, he had 27 tackles and two interceptions.

Klay Fitzroy

Apollo Ridge, WR/DB, jr.

The 6-foot-4 junior caught 33 passes for 621 yards, ran for 177 yards, passed for 128 yards and scored seven total touchdowns. Fitzroy was just as dangerous defensively, picking off four passes and recording 27 total tackles.

Matt Goodlin

Knoch, RB/LB, sr.

After missing the final two games of the season, Goodlin finished with 1,017 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. He also tallied 55 tackles, one interception, two sacks and a touchdown on defense.

Robert Harkleroad

Apollo-Ridge, OL/DL, sr.

The 6-foot, 210-pound senior anchored an offensive line that paved the way for a rushing attack that produced more than 2,000 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns.

Aris Hasley

Deer Lakes, QB/S, sr.

Hasley was atop the WPIAL passing standings all season long and completed 159 of 315 pass attempts for 2,377 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also ran for 407 yards and two touchdowns on 71 carries. Defensively, he tallied 90 tackles and had one interception.

Jack Hollibaugh

Deer Lakes, TE/LB, sr.

Hollibaugh came up big for Deer Lakes this season, catching 47 passes for 788 yards and seven touchdowns. He also registered 63 total tackles, eight for a loss, forced six fumbles, picked off a pass and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Ricky Hunter

Freeport, RB/LB/ K, sr.

Hunter produced 728 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, caught 12 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown and led Freeport in tackles with 59. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound athlete also returned two punts for a touchdown and converted 34 of 37 PAT attempts.

Luke Lander

Kiski Area, RB/LB, sr.

Lander carried the ball 131 times for 720 yards and four touchdowns. He also tallied 41 tackles on defense and registered one sack.

Cole Lassinger

Knoch, OL/DL, sr.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound big man helped pave the way for a Knoch running game that piled up more than 2,000 yards on the ground and scored 23 touchdowns.

Reed Martin

Plum, WR/DB, jr.

Martin registered more than 1,110 all-purpose yards and scored 10 touchdowns. He also carried on the Plum kicking tradition, making field goals from 47 and 51 yards. On defense, he tallied 39 tackles and one interception.

Max Matolcsy

Plum, LB/WR, jr.

Matolcsy recorded a total of 138 tackles, 11 for a loss. He also caught 26 passes for 527 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jeremiah Nelson

Highlands, OL/DL, jr.

Nelson anchored a line that paved the way for an offense that produced 989 yards rushing. The 5-foot-10, 286-pound lineman also tallied 88 tackles and three sacks on defense.

Jeremiah Saunders

Highlands, OL/DL, jr.

If Nelson didn’t apply pressure, then Saunders was more than likely doing it. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound lineman recorded 94 tackles and three sacks in 2019. He also blocked for a freshman quarterback who threw for 1,363 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Garrett Schaffhauser

Freeport, QB/LB, sr.

The two-way player took over quarterback responsibilities this year and threw for 1,376 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also ran for 552 yards and eight touchdowns on 140 carries. On defense, Schaffhauser recorded 43 tackles, nine for a loss.

Mike Scherer

Burrell, RB/LB, sr.

When Burrell didn’t pass, Scherer received a load of carries and tallied 1,049 yards and eight touchdowns on 191 totes. He also led the Bucs in tackles with 84.

Shane Susnak

Fox Chapel, QB/DB

Susnak was the undisputed leader of the Foxes this season and showed it by completing 158 of his 245 pass attempts for 1,935 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Christian Vokes

Springdale, RB/DB, sr.

A quick and shifty athlete, Vokes ran for 1,106 yards and 19 touchdowns on 140 carries this season. He also caught nine passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Vokes tallied 33 tackles, intercepted two passes and blocked two kicks.

Second team all-stars

Cam Bush, Apollo-Ridge, DL, sr.

Ryan Billings, Fox Chapel, OL, sr.

Dylan Cook, Leechburg, QB, jr.

Jack Dykes, Kiski Area, OL/DL, sr.

Jake Fello, Apollo-Ridge, QB/DB, jr.

Demitri Fitch, Springdale, WR., jr.

Scott Fraser, Knoch, WR/DB, sr.

Zach Hanlon, Riverview, RB/LB, sr.

Justin Hessom, Kiski Area, DL/OL, sr.

Justin Hooper, Valley, RB/DB, jr.

Cameron Jackson, Riverview, DE, sr.

Lorenzo Jenkins, Fox Chapel, WR/DB, so.

Cavin Kinder, Springdale, RB/LB, jr.

DJ Loveland, Highlands, WR, jr.

Zach Miller, Burrell, WR/DB, sr.

Logan Phillips, Burrell, ATH, sr

Keighton Reese, Apollo-Ridge, RB, jr.

Jake Rider, Riverview, OL/DL, sr.

Jared Schrecengost, Knoch, WR., sr.

Blake Sgambati, Springdale, OL, sr.

Jake Shaw, Leechburg, DT, sr.

Alex Stramanski, Leechburg, LB/K

Alex Wecht, Fox Chapel, LB/RB, sr.

Brock White, Highlands, RD/LB, so.

Brody Woods, Freeport, WR/DB, sr.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel, Freeport, Highlands, Kiski Area, Knoch, Leechburg, Plum, Riverview, Springdale