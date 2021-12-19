TribLIVE Logo
2021-22 PIHL standings through Dec. 19, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, December 19, 2021 | 6:31 PM

The latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Dec. 19.

Team, Wins-Losses-Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA

North Allegheny, 10-1-0 = 20

Peters Township, 9-4-1 = 19

Pine-Richland, 8-2-0 = 16

Baldwin, 5-2-3 = 13

Mt. Lebanon, 5-6-1 = 11

Seneca Valley, 5-4-0 = 10

Upper St. Clair, 5-5-0 = 10

Central Catholic, 5-6-0 = 10

Bethel Park, 4-6-0 = 8

Cathedral Prep, 1-7-1 = 3

Canon-McMillan, 1-9-0 = 2

Class AA

West Division

Thomas Jefferson, 9-0-0 = 18

Meadville, 8-2-0 = 16

South Fayette, 8-2-0 = 16

Montour, 3-5-1 = 7

Butler, 3-7-0 = 6

Mars, 2-8-0 = 4

West Allegheny, 0-9-0 = 0

East Division

Armstrong, 9-1-2 = 20

Franklin Regional, 9-1-1 = 19

Penn-Trafford, 7-2-0 = 14

Latrobe, 5-5-0 = 10

Hempfield, 4-6-1 = 9

Shaler, 2-8-0 = 4

Indiana, 1-9-0 = 2

Class A

Northwest Division

Quaker Valley, 8-0-0 = 16

McDowell, 5-4-0 = 10

Blackhawk, 1-9-1 = 3

Beaver, 0-12-0 = 0

Northeast Division

Fox Chapel, 10-0-0 = 20

Hampton, 4-7-0 = 8

Freeport, 3-4-1 = 7

Plum, 3-6-0 = 6

Southwest Division

North Catholic, 7-2-2 = 16

Moon, 7-4-0 = 14

North Hills, 6-4-0 = 12

Chartiers Valley, 3-4-3 = 9

Southeast Division

Norwin, 9-1-1 = 19

Kiski Area, 6-4-1 = 13

Westmont-Hilltop, 5-5-0 = 10

Greensburg Salem, 4-5-0 = 8

Wheeling Division

Wheeling Central Catholic, 7-3-0 = 14

Wheeling Park, 2-6-1 = 5

Class D2

North Division

Bishop Canevin, 11-1-0 = 22

Avonworth, 7-3-0 = 14

Wilmington, 6-5-0 = 12

Burrell, 5-2-2 = 12

Neshannock, 3-4-2 = 8

Central Valley, 0-8-0 = 0

South Division

Carrick, 8-1-1 = 17

Ringgold, 8-4-0 = 16

Elizabeth Forward, 4-4-1 = 9

Morgantown, 4-5-1 = 9

Connellsville, 2-8-0 = 4

Trinity, 1-7-0 = 2

