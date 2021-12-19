2021-22 PIHL standings through Dec. 19, 2021
Sunday, December 19, 2021 | 6:31 PM
The latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Dec. 19.
Team, Wins-Losses-Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class AAA
North Allegheny, 10-1-0 = 20
Peters Township, 9-4-1 = 19
Pine-Richland, 8-2-0 = 16
Baldwin, 5-2-3 = 13
Mt. Lebanon, 5-6-1 = 11
Seneca Valley, 5-4-0 = 10
Upper St. Clair, 5-5-0 = 10
Central Catholic, 5-6-0 = 10
Bethel Park, 4-6-0 = 8
Cathedral Prep, 1-7-1 = 3
Canon-McMillan, 1-9-0 = 2
Class AA
West Division
Thomas Jefferson, 9-0-0 = 18
Meadville, 8-2-0 = 16
South Fayette, 8-2-0 = 16
Montour, 3-5-1 = 7
Butler, 3-7-0 = 6
Mars, 2-8-0 = 4
West Allegheny, 0-9-0 = 0
East Division
Armstrong, 9-1-2 = 20
Franklin Regional, 9-1-1 = 19
Penn-Trafford, 7-2-0 = 14
Latrobe, 5-5-0 = 10
Hempfield, 4-6-1 = 9
Shaler, 2-8-0 = 4
Indiana, 1-9-0 = 2
Class A
Northwest Division
Quaker Valley, 8-0-0 = 16
McDowell, 5-4-0 = 10
Blackhawk, 1-9-1 = 3
Beaver, 0-12-0 = 0
Northeast Division
Fox Chapel, 10-0-0 = 20
Hampton, 4-7-0 = 8
Freeport, 3-4-1 = 7
Plum, 3-6-0 = 6
Southwest Division
North Catholic, 7-2-2 = 16
Moon, 7-4-0 = 14
North Hills, 6-4-0 = 12
Chartiers Valley, 3-4-3 = 9
Southeast Division
Norwin, 9-1-1 = 19
Kiski Area, 6-4-1 = 13
Westmont-Hilltop, 5-5-0 = 10
Greensburg Salem, 4-5-0 = 8
Wheeling Division
Wheeling Central Catholic, 7-3-0 = 14
Wheeling Park, 2-6-1 = 5
Class D2
North Division
Bishop Canevin, 11-1-0 = 22
Avonworth, 7-3-0 = 14
Wilmington, 6-5-0 = 12
Burrell, 5-2-2 = 12
Neshannock, 3-4-2 = 8
Central Valley, 0-8-0 = 0
South Division
Carrick, 8-1-1 = 17
Ringgold, 8-4-0 = 16
Elizabeth Forward, 4-4-1 = 9
Morgantown, 4-5-1 = 9
Connellsville, 2-8-0 = 4
Trinity, 1-7-0 = 2
