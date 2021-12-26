2021-22 PIHL standings through Dec. 26, 2021
Sunday, December 26, 2021 | 6:54 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Jan. 2.
Team, Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class 3A
North Allegheny, 10-1-0 = 20
Peters Township, 9-4-1 = 19
Pine-Richland, 9-2-0 = 18
Baldwin, 6-2-3 = 15
Seneca Valley, 6-4-0 = 12
Mt. Lebanon, 5-6-1 = 11
Upper St. Clair, 5-6-0 = 10
Central Catholic, 5-7-0 = 10
Bethel Park, 4-6-0 = 8
Cathedral Prep, 1-8-1 = 3
Canon-McMillan, 1-9-0 = 2
Class 2A
West Division
Thomas Jefferson, 10-0-0 = 20
Meadville, 9-2-0 = 18
South Fayette, 8-2-0 = 16
Butler, 4-7-0 = 8
Montour, 3-6-1 = 7
Mars, 2-9-0 = 4
West Allegheny, 0-10-0 = 0
East Division
Franklin Regional, 10-1-1 = 21
Armstrong, 9-1-2 = 20
Penn-Trafford, 7-2-0 = 14
Latrobe, 5-6-0 = 10
Hempfield, 4-6-1 = 9
Shaler, 2-8-0 = 4
Indiana, 1-9-0 = 2
Class A
Northwest Division
Quaker Valley, 9-0-0 = 18
McDowell, 5-5-0 = 10
Blackhawk, 1-9-1 = 3
Beaver, 0-12-0 = 0
Northeast Division
Fox Chapel, 11-0-0 = 22
Hampton, 5-7-0 = 10
Freeport, 3-6-0 = 6
Plum, 3-7-0 = 6
Southwest Division
North Catholic, 8-2-2 = 18
North Hills, 7-4-0 = 14
Moon, 7-5-0 = 14
Chartiers Valley, 3-5-3 = 9
Southeast Division
Norwin, 9-2-1 = 19
Kiski Area, 7-4-1 = 15
Greensburg Salem, 5-5-0 = 10
Westmont-Hilltop, 5-5-0 = 10
Wheeling Division
Wheeling Central Catholic, 7-3-0 = 14
Wheeling Park, 2-7-1 = 5
Division II
North Division
Bishop Canevin, 11-1-0 = 22
Avonworth, 7-3-0 = 14
Wilmington, 7-5-0 = 14
Burrell, 6-2-2 = 14
Neshannock, 3-4-2 = 8
Central Valley, 0-9-0 = 0
South Division
Carrick, 8-2-1 = 17
Ringgold, 8-4-0 = 16
Elizabeth Forward, 4-4-1 = 9
Morgantown, 4-5-1 = 9
Connellsville, 2-8-0 = 4
Trinity, 1-7-0 = 2
