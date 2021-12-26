TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

2021-22 PIHL standings through Dec. 26, 2021

By:
Sunday, December 26, 2021 | 6:54 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Jan. 2.

Team, Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A

North Allegheny, 10-1-0 = 20

Peters Township, 9-4-1 = 19

Pine-Richland, 9-2-0 = 18

Baldwin, 6-2-3 = 15

Seneca Valley, 6-4-0 = 12

Mt. Lebanon, 5-6-1 = 11

Upper St. Clair, 5-6-0 = 10

Central Catholic, 5-7-0 = 10

Bethel Park, 4-6-0 = 8

Cathedral Prep, 1-8-1 = 3

Canon-McMillan, 1-9-0 = 2

Class 2A

West Division

Thomas Jefferson, 10-0-0 = 20

Meadville, 9-2-0 = 18

South Fayette, 8-2-0 = 16

Butler, 4-7-0 = 8

Montour, 3-6-1 = 7

Mars, 2-9-0 = 4

West Allegheny, 0-10-0 = 0

East Division

Franklin Regional, 10-1-1 = 21

Armstrong, 9-1-2 = 20

Penn-Trafford, 7-2-0 = 14

Latrobe, 5-6-0 = 10

Hempfield, 4-6-1 = 9

Shaler, 2-8-0 = 4

Indiana, 1-9-0 = 2

Class A

Northwest Division

Quaker Valley, 9-0-0 = 18

McDowell, 5-5-0 = 10

Blackhawk, 1-9-1 = 3

Beaver, 0-12-0 = 0

Northeast Division

Fox Chapel, 11-0-0 = 22

Hampton, 5-7-0 = 10

Freeport, 3-6-0 = 6

Plum, 3-7-0 = 6

Southwest Division

North Catholic, 8-2-2 = 18

North Hills, 7-4-0 = 14

Moon, 7-5-0 = 14

Chartiers Valley, 3-5-3 = 9

Southeast Division

Norwin, 9-2-1 = 19

Kiski Area, 7-4-1 = 15

Greensburg Salem, 5-5-0 = 10

Westmont-Hilltop, 5-5-0 = 10

Wheeling Division

Wheeling Central Catholic, 7-3-0 = 14

Wheeling Park, 2-7-1 = 5

Division II

North Division

Bishop Canevin, 11-1-0 = 22

Avonworth, 7-3-0 = 14

Wilmington, 7-5-0 = 14

Burrell, 6-2-2 = 14

Neshannock, 3-4-2 = 8

Central Valley, 0-9-0 = 0

South Division

Carrick, 8-2-1 = 17

Ringgold, 8-4-0 = 16

Elizabeth Forward, 4-4-1 = 9

Morgantown, 4-5-1 = 9

Connellsville, 2-8-0 = 4

Trinity, 1-7-0 = 2

More High School Hockey

Burrell hockey displays potential during strong start to season
2021-22 PIHL standings through Dec. 19, 2021
Senior’s 7-goal game highlights Hampton hockey’s move to Class A
PIHL standings: Week of Dec. 13, 2021
High school roundup for Dec. 10, 2021: Serakowski leads Bishop Canevin comeback

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me