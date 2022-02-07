2021-22 PIHL standings through Feb. 6, 2022
Sunday, February 6, 2022 | 8:49 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Feb. 6.
Eight teams in each classification qualify for the PIHL playoffs.
*- indicates clinched a playoff spot
x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase
#-Indicated ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class 3A: (3 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths)
*-North Allegheny, 14-2-1 = 29
*-Peters Township, 12-4-1 = 25
*-Pine-Richland, 11-4-0 = 22
Seneca Valley, 9-6-1 = 19
Baldwin, 8-5-3 = 19
Mt. Lebanon, 8-7-1 = 17
Central Catholic, 8-7-0 = 16
Bethel Park, 7-8-1 = 15
Upper St. Clair, 5-9-1 = 11
Canon-McMillan, 3-12-1 = 7
Cathedral Prep, 2-11-2 = 6
Class 2A: (6 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths)
West Division
*-Thomas Jefferson, 13-1-1 = 27
*-South Fayette, 12-3-0 = 24
*-Meadville, 11-5-0 = 22
Butler, 6-10-0 = 12
Mars, 4-12-0 = 8
Montour, 3-9-2 = 8
x-West Allegheny, 0-16-0 = 0
East Division
*-Armstrong, 12-2-3 = 27
*-Franklin Regional, 12-2-1 = 25
*-Penn-Trafford, 12-4-0 = 24
Latrobe, 7-7-0 = 14
Shaler, 7-8-0 = 14
Hempfield, 6-8-1 = 13
Indiana, 2-12-0 = 4
Class A: (1 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)
Northwest Division
Quaker Valley, 12-4-0 = 24
McDowell, 7-6-0 = 14
x-Blackhawk, 1-13-1 = 3
x-Beaver, 1-14-0 = 2
Northeast Division
*-Fox Chapel, 15-0-0 = 30
Freeport, 7-7-0 = 14
Hampton, 7-10-0 = 14
Plum, 5-9-1 = 11
Southwest Division
North Catholic, 12-3-2 = 26
Moon, 10-6-1 = 21
North Hills, 10-7-0 = 20
Chartiers Valley, 3-8-4 = 10
Southeast Division
Norwin, 10-3-1 = 21
Kiski Area, 10-5-1 = 21
Westmont-Hilltop, 8-6-0 = 16
Greensburg Salem, 8-7-0 = 16
Wheeling Division
#-Wheeling Central Catholic, 8-5-3 = 19
#-Wheeling Park, 4-10-1 = 9
Division II: (1 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)
North Division
*-Bishop Canevin, 12-1-1 = 25
Avonworth, 10-4-1 = 21
Wilmington, 9-5-2 = 20
Neshannock, 8-4-2 = 18
Burrell, 8-5-2 = 18
x-Central Valley, 0-13-0 = 0
South Division
Carrick, 9-4-1 = 19
Ringgold, 9-4-0 = 18
Elizabeth Forward, 7-4-2 = 16
Morgantown, 6-6-1 = 13
Connellsville, 5-9-0 = 10
x-Trinity, 1-13-0 = 2
