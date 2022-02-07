TribLIVE Logo
2021-22 PIHL standings through Feb. 6, 2022

By:
Sunday, February 6, 2022 | 8:49 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Feb. 6.

Eight teams in each classification qualify for the PIHL playoffs.

*- indicates clinched a playoff spot

x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase

#-Indicated ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A: (3 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths)

*-North Allegheny, 14-2-1 = 29

*-Peters Township, 12-4-1 = 25

*-Pine-Richland, 11-4-0 = 22

Seneca Valley, 9-6-1 = 19

Baldwin, 8-5-3 = 19

Mt. Lebanon, 8-7-1 = 17

Central Catholic, 8-7-0 = 16

Bethel Park, 7-8-1 = 15

Upper St. Clair, 5-9-1 = 11

Canon-McMillan, 3-12-1 = 7

Cathedral Prep, 2-11-2 = 6

Class 2A: (6 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths)

West Division

*-Thomas Jefferson, 13-1-1 = 27

*-South Fayette, 12-3-0 = 24

*-Meadville, 11-5-0 = 22

Butler, 6-10-0 = 12

Mars, 4-12-0 = 8

Montour, 3-9-2 = 8

x-West Allegheny, 0-16-0 = 0

East Division

*-Armstrong, 12-2-3 = 27

*-Franklin Regional, 12-2-1 = 25

*-Penn-Trafford, 12-4-0 = 24

Latrobe, 7-7-0 = 14

Shaler, 7-8-0 = 14

Hempfield, 6-8-1 = 13

Indiana, 2-12-0 = 4

Class A: (1 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)

Northwest Division

Quaker Valley, 12-4-0 = 24

McDowell, 7-6-0 = 14

x-Blackhawk, 1-13-1 = 3

x-Beaver, 1-14-0 = 2

Northeast Division

*-Fox Chapel, 15-0-0 = 30

Freeport, 7-7-0 = 14

Hampton, 7-10-0 = 14

Plum, 5-9-1 = 11

Southwest Division

North Catholic, 12-3-2 = 26

Moon, 10-6-1 = 21

North Hills, 10-7-0 = 20

Chartiers Valley, 3-8-4 = 10

Southeast Division

Norwin, 10-3-1 = 21

Kiski Area, 10-5-1 = 21

Westmont-Hilltop, 8-6-0 = 16

Greensburg Salem, 8-7-0 = 16

Wheeling Division

#-Wheeling Central Catholic, 8-5-3 = 19

#-Wheeling Park, 4-10-1 = 9

Division II: (1 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)

North Division

*-Bishop Canevin, 12-1-1 = 25

Avonworth, 10-4-1 = 21

Wilmington, 9-5-2 = 20

Neshannock, 8-4-2 = 18

Burrell, 8-5-2 = 18

x-Central Valley, 0-13-0 = 0

South Division

Carrick, 9-4-1 = 19

Ringgold, 9-4-0 = 18

Elizabeth Forward, 7-4-2 = 16

Morgantown, 6-6-1 = 13

Connellsville, 5-9-0 = 10

x-Trinity, 1-13-0 = 2

