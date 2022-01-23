2021-22 PIHL standings through Jan. 23, 2022
Sunday, January 23, 2022 | 5:22 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Jan. 23.
Eight teams in each classification qualify for the PIHL playoffs.
*- indicates clinched a playoff spot
x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase
#-Indicated ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class 3A
*-North Allegheny, 13-1-1 = 27
Peters Township, 10-4-1 = 21
Pine-Richland, 10-4-0 = 20
Seneca Valley, 9-5-0 = 18
Baldwin, 7-5-3 = 17
Bethel Park, 7-6-1 = 15
Central Catholic, 7-7-0 = 14
Mt. Lebanon, 6-7-1 = 13
Upper St. Clair, 5-8-0 = 10
Cathedral Prep, 2-9-2 = 6
Canon-McMillan, 2-12-1 = 5
Class 2A
West Division
*-Thomas Jefferson, 11-1-1 = 23
*-Meadville, 11-4-0 = 22
*-South Fayette, 10-3-0 = 20
Butler, 5-9-0 = 10
Montour, 3-8-2 = 8
Mars, 3-11-0 = 6
West Allegheny, 0-13-0 = 0
East Division
*-Armstrong, 12-1-2 = 26
*-Franklin Regional, 12-1-1 = 25
Penn-Trafford, 10-3-0 = 20
Hempfield, 6-7-1 = 13
Latrobe, 6-7-0 = 12
Shaler, 5-8-0 = 10
Indiana, 1-12-0 = 2
Class A
Northwest Division
Quaker Valley, 11-3-0 = 22
McDowell, 6-5-0 = 12
Blackhawk, 1-11-1 = 3
Beaver, 1-13-0 = 2
Northeast Division
*-Fox Chapel, 14-0-0 = 28
Freeport, 6-7-0 = 12
Hampton, 5-9-0 = 10
Plum, 4-8-1 = 9
Southwest Division
North Catholic, 12-3-2 = 26
Moon, 9-5-1 = 19
North Hills, 9-6-0 = 18
Chartiers Valley, 3-7-3 = 9
Southeast Division
Norwin, 10-3-1 = 21
Kiski Area, 8-5-1 = 17
Greensburg Salem, 8-7-0 = 16
Westmont-Hilltop, 5-6-0 = 10
Wheeling Division
#-Wheeling Central Catholic, 8-4-2 = 18
#-Wheeling Park, 4-8-1 = 9
Division II
North Division
Bishop Canevin, 11-1-1 = 23
Wilmington, 9-5-1 = 19
Avonworth, 8-3-1 = 17
Burrell, 7-4-2 = 16
Neshannock, 5-4-2 = 12
x-Central Valley, 0-11-0 = 0
South Division
Ringgold, 9-4-0 = 18
Carrick, 8-3-1 = 17
Morgantown, 6-5-1 = 13
Elizabeth Forward, 5-4-2 = 12
Connellsville, 5-8-0 = 10
Trinity, 1-11-0 = 2
