TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

2021-22 PIHL standings through Jan. 23, 2022

By:
Sunday, January 23, 2022 | 5:22 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Jan. 23.

Eight teams in each classification qualify for the PIHL playoffs.

*- indicates clinched a playoff spot

x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase

#-Indicated ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A

*-North Allegheny, 13-1-1 = 27

Peters Township, 10-4-1 = 21

Pine-Richland, 10-4-0 = 20

Seneca Valley, 9-5-0 = 18

Baldwin, 7-5-3 = 17

Bethel Park, 7-6-1 = 15

Central Catholic, 7-7-0 = 14

Mt. Lebanon, 6-7-1 = 13

Upper St. Clair, 5-8-0 = 10

Cathedral Prep, 2-9-2 = 6

Canon-McMillan, 2-12-1 = 5

Class 2A

West Division

*-Thomas Jefferson, 11-1-1 = 23

*-Meadville, 11-4-0 = 22

*-South Fayette, 10-3-0 = 20

Butler, 5-9-0 = 10

Montour, 3-8-2 = 8

Mars, 3-11-0 = 6

West Allegheny, 0-13-0 = 0

East Division

*-Armstrong, 12-1-2 = 26

*-Franklin Regional, 12-1-1 = 25

Penn-Trafford, 10-3-0 = 20

Hempfield, 6-7-1 = 13

Latrobe, 6-7-0 = 12

Shaler, 5-8-0 = 10

Indiana, 1-12-0 = 2

Class A

Northwest Division

Quaker Valley, 11-3-0 = 22

McDowell, 6-5-0 = 12

Blackhawk, 1-11-1 = 3

Beaver, 1-13-0 = 2

Northeast Division

*-Fox Chapel, 14-0-0 = 28

Freeport, 6-7-0 = 12

Hampton, 5-9-0 = 10

Plum, 4-8-1 = 9

Southwest Division

North Catholic, 12-3-2 = 26

Moon, 9-5-1 = 19

North Hills, 9-6-0 = 18

Chartiers Valley, 3-7-3 = 9

Southeast Division

Norwin, 10-3-1 = 21

Kiski Area, 8-5-1 = 17

Greensburg Salem, 8-7-0 = 16

Westmont-Hilltop, 5-6-0 = 10

Wheeling Division

#-Wheeling Central Catholic, 8-4-2 = 18

#-Wheeling Park, 4-8-1 = 9

Division II

North Division

Bishop Canevin, 11-1-1 = 23

Wilmington, 9-5-1 = 19

Avonworth, 8-3-1 = 17

Burrell, 7-4-2 = 16

Neshannock, 5-4-2 = 12

x-Central Valley, 0-11-0 = 0

South Division

Ringgold, 9-4-0 = 18

Carrick, 8-3-1 = 17

Morgantown, 6-5-1 = 13

Elizabeth Forward, 5-4-2 = 12

Connellsville, 5-8-0 = 10

Trinity, 1-11-0 = 2

More High School Hockey

Quaker Valley hockey looks to shake off midseason slump
Penn-Trafford hockey looks to finish season strong
After year absence, Gateway alumni reunite for annual Black/White hockey game
Shady Side Academy hockey team draws players from all over for prep school schedule
PIHL standings through Jan. 16, 2022

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me