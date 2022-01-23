2021-22 PIHL standings through Jan. 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 | 5:22 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum goalie Kaleb McCabe plays against Wheeling Catholic on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Pittsburgh Ice Arena.

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Jan. 23.

Eight teams in each classification qualify for the PIHL playoffs.

*- indicates clinched a playoff spot

x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase

#-Indicated ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A

*-North Allegheny, 13-1-1 = 27

Peters Township, 10-4-1 = 21

Pine-Richland, 10-4-0 = 20

Seneca Valley, 9-5-0 = 18

Baldwin, 7-5-3 = 17

Bethel Park, 7-6-1 = 15

Central Catholic, 7-7-0 = 14

Mt. Lebanon, 6-7-1 = 13

Upper St. Clair, 5-8-0 = 10

Cathedral Prep, 2-9-2 = 6

Canon-McMillan, 2-12-1 = 5

Class 2A

West Division

*-Thomas Jefferson, 11-1-1 = 23

*-Meadville, 11-4-0 = 22

*-South Fayette, 10-3-0 = 20

Butler, 5-9-0 = 10

Montour, 3-8-2 = 8

Mars, 3-11-0 = 6

West Allegheny, 0-13-0 = 0

East Division

*-Armstrong, 12-1-2 = 26

*-Franklin Regional, 12-1-1 = 25

Penn-Trafford, 10-3-0 = 20

Hempfield, 6-7-1 = 13

Latrobe, 6-7-0 = 12

Shaler, 5-8-0 = 10

Indiana, 1-12-0 = 2

Class A

Northwest Division

Quaker Valley, 11-3-0 = 22

McDowell, 6-5-0 = 12

Blackhawk, 1-11-1 = 3

Beaver, 1-13-0 = 2

Northeast Division

*-Fox Chapel, 14-0-0 = 28

Freeport, 6-7-0 = 12

Hampton, 5-9-0 = 10

Plum, 4-8-1 = 9

Southwest Division

North Catholic, 12-3-2 = 26

Moon, 9-5-1 = 19

North Hills, 9-6-0 = 18

Chartiers Valley, 3-7-3 = 9

Southeast Division

Norwin, 10-3-1 = 21

Kiski Area, 8-5-1 = 17

Greensburg Salem, 8-7-0 = 16

Westmont-Hilltop, 5-6-0 = 10

Wheeling Division

#-Wheeling Central Catholic, 8-4-2 = 18

#-Wheeling Park, 4-8-1 = 9

Division II

North Division

Bishop Canevin, 11-1-1 = 23

Wilmington, 9-5-1 = 19

Avonworth, 8-3-1 = 17

Burrell, 7-4-2 = 16

Neshannock, 5-4-2 = 12

x-Central Valley, 0-11-0 = 0

South Division

Ringgold, 9-4-0 = 18

Carrick, 8-3-1 = 17

Morgantown, 6-5-1 = 13

Elizabeth Forward, 5-4-2 = 12

Connellsville, 5-8-0 = 10

Trinity, 1-11-0 = 2