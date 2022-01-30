TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

2021-22 PIHL standings through Jan. 30, 2022

By:
Sunday, January 30, 2022 | 3:11 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Jan. 30.

Eight teams in each classification qualify for the PIHL playoffs.

*- indicates clinched a playoff spot

x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase

#-Indicated ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A

*-North Allegheny, 13-2-1 = 27

*-Peters Township, 11-4-1 = 23

Pine-Richland, 11-4-0 = 22

Baldwin, 8-5-3 = 19

Seneca Valley, 9-6-0 = 18

Mt. Lebanon, 8-7-1 = 17

Bethel Park, 7-7-1 = 15

Central Catholic, 7-7-0 = 14

Upper St. Clair, 5-8-1 = 11

Canon-McMillan, 3-12-1 = 7

Cathedral Prep, 2-11-2 = 6

Class 2A

West Division

*-Thomas Jefferson, 12-1-1 = 25

*-South Fayette, 12-3-0 = 24

*-Meadville, 11-4-0 = 22

Butler, 6-9-0 = 12

Montour, 3-9-2 = 8

Mars, 3-12-0 = 6

x-West Allegheny, 0-15-0 = 0

East Division

*-Armstrong, 12-2-2 = 26

*-Franklin Regional, 12-2-1 = 25

*-Penn-Trafford, 11-3-1 = 23

Latrobe, 7-7-0 = 14

Hempfield, 6-7-1 = 13

Shaler, 5-8-0 = 10

Indiana, 2-12-0 = 4

Class A

Northwest Division

Quaker Valley, 11-4-0 = 22

McDowell, 7-5-0 = 14

Blackhawk, 1-12-1 = 3

Beaver, 1-14-0 = 2

Northeast Division

*-Fox Chapel, 15-0-0 = 30

Freeport, 7-7-0 = 14

Hampton, 5-10-0 = 10

Plum, 4-9-1 = 9

Southwest Division

North Catholic, 12-3-2 = 26

Moon, 10-5-1 = 21

North Hills, 10-6-0 = 20

Chartiers Valley, 3-8-3 = 9

Southeast Division

Norwin, 10-3-1 = 21

Kiski Area, 9-5-1 = 19

Greensburg Salem, 8-7-0 = 16

Westmont-Hilltop, 6-6-0 = 12

Wheeling Division

#-Wheeling Central Catholic, 8-5-2 = 18

#-Wheeling Park, 4-9-1 = 9

Division II

North Division

Bishop Canevin, 11-1-1 = 23

Avonworth, 9-4-1 = 19

Wilmington, 9-5-1 = 19

Burrell, 8-4-2 = 18

Neshannock, 7-4-2 = 16

x-Central Valley, 0-13-0 = 0

South Division

Ringgold, 9-4-0 = 18

Carrick, 8-4-1 = 17

Elizabeth Forward, 7-4-2 = 16

Morgantown, 6-6-1 = 13

Connellsville, 5-8-0 = 10

x-Trinity, 1-12-0 = 2

More High School Hockey

Franklin Regional notebook: TJ halts hockey team’s streak
2021-22 PIHL standings through Jan. 23, 2022
Quaker Valley hockey looks to shake off midseason slump
Penn-Trafford hockey looks to finish season strong
After year absence, Gateway alumni reunite for annual Black/White hockey game

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me