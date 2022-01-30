2021-22 PIHL standings through Jan. 30, 2022
Sunday, January 30, 2022 | 3:11 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Jan. 30.
Eight teams in each classification qualify for the PIHL playoffs.
*- indicates clinched a playoff spot
x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase
#-Indicated ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class 3A
*-North Allegheny, 13-2-1 = 27
*-Peters Township, 11-4-1 = 23
Pine-Richland, 11-4-0 = 22
Baldwin, 8-5-3 = 19
Seneca Valley, 9-6-0 = 18
Mt. Lebanon, 8-7-1 = 17
Bethel Park, 7-7-1 = 15
Central Catholic, 7-7-0 = 14
Upper St. Clair, 5-8-1 = 11
Canon-McMillan, 3-12-1 = 7
Cathedral Prep, 2-11-2 = 6
Class 2A
West Division
*-Thomas Jefferson, 12-1-1 = 25
*-South Fayette, 12-3-0 = 24
*-Meadville, 11-4-0 = 22
Butler, 6-9-0 = 12
Montour, 3-9-2 = 8
Mars, 3-12-0 = 6
x-West Allegheny, 0-15-0 = 0
East Division
*-Armstrong, 12-2-2 = 26
*-Franklin Regional, 12-2-1 = 25
*-Penn-Trafford, 11-3-1 = 23
Latrobe, 7-7-0 = 14
Hempfield, 6-7-1 = 13
Shaler, 5-8-0 = 10
Indiana, 2-12-0 = 4
Class A
Northwest Division
Quaker Valley, 11-4-0 = 22
McDowell, 7-5-0 = 14
Blackhawk, 1-12-1 = 3
Beaver, 1-14-0 = 2
Northeast Division
*-Fox Chapel, 15-0-0 = 30
Freeport, 7-7-0 = 14
Hampton, 5-10-0 = 10
Plum, 4-9-1 = 9
Southwest Division
North Catholic, 12-3-2 = 26
Moon, 10-5-1 = 21
North Hills, 10-6-0 = 20
Chartiers Valley, 3-8-3 = 9
Southeast Division
Norwin, 10-3-1 = 21
Kiski Area, 9-5-1 = 19
Greensburg Salem, 8-7-0 = 16
Westmont-Hilltop, 6-6-0 = 12
Wheeling Division
#-Wheeling Central Catholic, 8-5-2 = 18
#-Wheeling Park, 4-9-1 = 9
Division II
North Division
Bishop Canevin, 11-1-1 = 23
Avonworth, 9-4-1 = 19
Wilmington, 9-5-1 = 19
Burrell, 8-4-2 = 18
Neshannock, 7-4-2 = 16
x-Central Valley, 0-13-0 = 0
South Division
Ringgold, 9-4-0 = 18
Carrick, 8-4-1 = 17
Elizabeth Forward, 7-4-2 = 16
Morgantown, 6-6-1 = 13
Connellsville, 5-8-0 = 10
x-Trinity, 1-12-0 = 2
