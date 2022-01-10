2021-22 PIHL standings through Jan. 9, 2022
Sunday, January 9, 2022 | 7:24 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Jan. 9, 2022:
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class 3A
North Allegheny, 11-1-0 = 22
Peters Township, 10-4-1 = 21
Pine-Richland, 9-3-0 = 18
Baldwin, 6-3-3 = 15
Seneca Valley, 7-5-0 = 14
Bethel Park, 6-6-0 = 12
Central Catholic, 6-7-0 = 12
Mt. Lebanon, 5-7-1 = 11
Upper St. Clair, 5-6-0 = 10
Cathedral Prep, 1-8-1 = 3
Canon-McMillan, 1-11-0 = 2
Class 2A
West Division
Thomas Jefferson, 10-1-0 = 20
South Fayette, 9-2-0 = 18
Meadville, 9-3-0 = 18
Butler, 5-7-0 = 10
Montour, 3-6-2 = 8
Mars, 3-9-0 = 6
West Allegheny, 0-11-0 = 0
East Division
Franklin Regional, 11-1-1 = 23
Armstrong, 9-1-2 = 20
Penn-Trafford, 8-2-0 = 16
Latrobe, 5-6-0 = 10
Hempfield, 4-7-1 = 9
Shaler, 3-8-0 = 6
Indiana, 1-10-0 = 2
Class A
Northwest Division
Quaker Valley, 9-1-0 = 18
McDowell, 6-5-0 = 12
Blackhawk, 1-9-1 = 3
Beaver, 0-13-0 = 0
Northeast Division
Fox Chapel, 12-0-0 = 24
Hampton, 5-7-0 = 10
Freeport, 3-7-0 = 6
Plum, 3-8-0 = 6
Southwest Division
North Catholic, 9-3-2 = 20
Moon, 8-5-0 = 16
North Hills, 7-5-0 = 14
Chartiers Valley, 3-6-3 = 9
Southeast Division
Norwin, 10-2-1 = 21
Kiski Area, 8-5-1 = 17
Greensburg Salem, 7-5-0 = 14
Westmont-Hilltop, 5-5-0 = 10
Wheeling Division
Wheeling Central Catholic, 8-3-1 = 17
Wheeling Park, 3-8-1 = 7
Division II
North Division
Bishop Canevin, 11-1-1 = 23
Burrell, 7-2-2 = 16
Avonworth, 7-3-1 = 15
Wilmington, 7-5-1 = 15
Neshannock, 4-4-2 = 10
Central Valley, 0-9-0 = 0
South Division
Carrick, 8-2-1 = 17
Ringgold, 8-4-0 = 16
Elizabeth Forward, 5-4-2 = 12
Morgantown, 4-5-1 = 9
Connellsville, 4-8-0 = 8
Trinity, 1-8-0 = 2
