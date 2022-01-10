TribLIVE Logo
2021-22 PIHL standings through Jan. 9, 2022

By:
Sunday, January 9, 2022 | 7:24 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Jan. 9, 2022:

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A

North Allegheny, 11-1-0 = 22

Peters Township, 10-4-1 = 21

Pine-Richland, 9-3-0 = 18

Baldwin, 6-3-3 = 15

Seneca Valley, 7-5-0 = 14

Bethel Park, 6-6-0 = 12

Central Catholic, 6-7-0 = 12

Mt. Lebanon, 5-7-1 = 11

Upper St. Clair, 5-6-0 = 10

Cathedral Prep, 1-8-1 = 3

Canon-McMillan, 1-11-0 = 2

Class 2A

West Division

Thomas Jefferson, 10-1-0 = 20

South Fayette, 9-2-0 = 18

Meadville, 9-3-0 = 18

Butler, 5-7-0 = 10

Montour, 3-6-2 = 8

Mars, 3-9-0 = 6

West Allegheny, 0-11-0 = 0

East Division

Franklin Regional, 11-1-1 = 23

Armstrong, 9-1-2 = 20

Penn-Trafford, 8-2-0 = 16

Latrobe, 5-6-0 = 10

Hempfield, 4-7-1 = 9

Shaler, 3-8-0 = 6

Indiana, 1-10-0 = 2

Class A

Northwest Division

Quaker Valley, 9-1-0 = 18

McDowell, 6-5-0 = 12

Blackhawk, 1-9-1 = 3

Beaver, 0-13-0 = 0

Northeast Division

Fox Chapel, 12-0-0 = 24

Hampton, 5-7-0 = 10

Freeport, 3-7-0 = 6

Plum, 3-8-0 = 6

Southwest Division

North Catholic, 9-3-2 = 20

Moon, 8-5-0 = 16

North Hills, 7-5-0 = 14

Chartiers Valley, 3-6-3 = 9

Southeast Division

Norwin, 10-2-1 = 21

Kiski Area, 8-5-1 = 17

Greensburg Salem, 7-5-0 = 14

Westmont-Hilltop, 5-5-0 = 10

Wheeling Division

Wheeling Central Catholic, 8-3-1 = 17

Wheeling Park, 3-8-1 = 7

Division II

North Division

Bishop Canevin, 11-1-1 = 23

Burrell, 7-2-2 = 16

Avonworth, 7-3-1 = 15

Wilmington, 7-5-1 = 15

Neshannock, 4-4-2 = 10

Central Valley, 0-9-0 = 0

South Division

Carrick, 8-2-1 = 17

Ringgold, 8-4-0 = 16

Elizabeth Forward, 5-4-2 = 12

Morgantown, 4-5-1 = 9

Connellsville, 4-8-0 = 8

Trinity, 1-8-0 = 2

