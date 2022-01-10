2021-22 PIHL standings through Jan. 9, 2022

By:

Sunday, January 9, 2022 | 7:24 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Logan Fear plays against Greensburg Salem on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at Kirk S. Nevin Arena

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Jan. 9, 2022:

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A

North Allegheny, 11-1-0 = 22

Peters Township, 10-4-1 = 21

Pine-Richland, 9-3-0 = 18

Baldwin, 6-3-3 = 15

Seneca Valley, 7-5-0 = 14

Bethel Park, 6-6-0 = 12

Central Catholic, 6-7-0 = 12

Mt. Lebanon, 5-7-1 = 11

Upper St. Clair, 5-6-0 = 10

Cathedral Prep, 1-8-1 = 3

Canon-McMillan, 1-11-0 = 2

Class 2A

West Division

Thomas Jefferson, 10-1-0 = 20

South Fayette, 9-2-0 = 18

Meadville, 9-3-0 = 18

Butler, 5-7-0 = 10

Montour, 3-6-2 = 8

Mars, 3-9-0 = 6

West Allegheny, 0-11-0 = 0

East Division

Franklin Regional, 11-1-1 = 23

Armstrong, 9-1-2 = 20

Penn-Trafford, 8-2-0 = 16

Latrobe, 5-6-0 = 10

Hempfield, 4-7-1 = 9

Shaler, 3-8-0 = 6

Indiana, 1-10-0 = 2

Class A

Northwest Division

Quaker Valley, 9-1-0 = 18

McDowell, 6-5-0 = 12

Blackhawk, 1-9-1 = 3

Beaver, 0-13-0 = 0

Northeast Division

Fox Chapel, 12-0-0 = 24

Hampton, 5-7-0 = 10

Freeport, 3-7-0 = 6

Plum, 3-8-0 = 6

Southwest Division

North Catholic, 9-3-2 = 20

Moon, 8-5-0 = 16

North Hills, 7-5-0 = 14

Chartiers Valley, 3-6-3 = 9

Southeast Division

Norwin, 10-2-1 = 21

Kiski Area, 8-5-1 = 17

Greensburg Salem, 7-5-0 = 14

Westmont-Hilltop, 5-5-0 = 10

Wheeling Division

Wheeling Central Catholic, 8-3-1 = 17

Wheeling Park, 3-8-1 = 7

Division II

North Division

Bishop Canevin, 11-1-1 = 23

Burrell, 7-2-2 = 16

Avonworth, 7-3-1 = 15

Wilmington, 7-5-1 = 15

Neshannock, 4-4-2 = 10

Central Valley, 0-9-0 = 0

South Division

Carrick, 8-2-1 = 17

Ringgold, 8-4-0 = 16

Elizabeth Forward, 5-4-2 = 12

Morgantown, 4-5-1 = 9

Connellsville, 4-8-0 = 8

Trinity, 1-8-0 = 2