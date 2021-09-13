2021 Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week for Week 2

Sunday, September 12, 2021 | 9:12 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Abe Ibrahim pulls in a first-quarter touchdown pass over Blackhawk’s Brendan Welsh Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Chartiers Valley High School.

Through two weeks of the 2021 WPIAL football season, Abraham Ibrahim had modest stats. The Chartiers Valley senior wide receiver had five receptions for 26 yards.

That changed in a big way in Week 2.

Ibrahim had nine catches for 229 yards and caught four touchdown passes from Colts quarterback Anthony Mackey, including the game-tying and game-winning scores in Chartiers Valley’s thrilling, 35-34 overtime win over host Keystone Oaks.

“He (Ibrahim) made big plays on offense from start to finish,” Chartiers Valley coach Dan Knause said. “As a coaching staff, we know he’s a special player and we have to get him the ball. He has elite ball skills and that was on display Friday night against a good KO team who had not surrendered a point in their first two games.”

Mackey and Ibrahim wasted little time establishing a point producing relationship against the Golden Eagles.

The two hooked up on long scoring strikes of 59 and 47 yards in the opening quarter to put CV up in what would be a back-and-forth game.

“The rapport between Anthony and Abe is special,” Knause said. “They are both great student-athletes. They are well respected because they are great kids on and off the field. Anthony and Abe have a quiet chemistry because they are both business-like in the way they approach games, practice and their academics. Sometimes with these two guys, a simple smile and a nod are all they need.”

With Keystone Oaks leading 28-21 in the fourth quarter, the two went to work again. Mackey, who threw for 284 yards and five touchdowns, found Ibrahim for a 26-yard touchdown pass that tied the game and would force the two teams to head to overtime.

“They bracketed Lamont (Payne), and Anthony understood the progression of where to go with the ball when this happens,” Knause said. “Our coaching staff does a nice job communicating scenarios to our players at practice. We have talked about that very scenario multiple times. Abe was aware that the ball was coming to him pre-snap.”

In overtime, Mackey and Ibrahim connected again on a 10-yard touchdown pass.

“In overtime, we talked to Anthony and gave him two plays and asked what he liked,” Knause said. “Anthony wanted to take a shot to Abe on the first play of OT.”

Keystone Oaks scored to make it 35-34, but the Golden Eagles’ attempt to win it on a two-point conversion was stopped, and the Colts galloped to victory.

“Honestly, it was pure exhaustion,” Knause said. “KO battled us all night and had us on our heels defensively. We have a lot of things to improve upon and we discussed this after the game. However, we told our players we are proud of them for finding ways to win. We’ve had a brutal schedule and a lot of early adversity. We now have to learn from our mistakes and continue to learn and grow.”

Chartiers Valley has two more nonconference games before Class 4A Parkway Conference play begins in Week 5. Up next for the Colts is another stiff test, this time against 5A neighboring power South Fayette.

“We have so much respect for Coach (Joe) Rossi, his staff, players, and the program,” Knause said. “They have been doing great things for 15 years and we respect that. It’s a border rivalry, but it’s truly a rivalry based on mutual respect. Our schedule has been very tough to open the season and playing them is a huge task.

“We have to focus on our own improvement areas and then prepare for a well-coached and talented South Fayette team. We look forward to playing in a great atmosphere. Last year you could hear crickets at our game. It will be nice for both communities to enjoy Friday night lights.”

WPIAL Week 2 Honorable Mentions

Landon Alexander — Central Valley

Central Valley coach Mark Lyons doesn’t understand how his prize running back isn’t drawing more big school attention. All he does is put up big numbers and help his team win…a lot.

In a showdown of Beaver County powers, Alexander ran around, through and over Aliquippa defenders to extend the Warriors winning streak to 15 in a row.

The senior back rushed for 221 yards two first-half touchdowns as the Warriors won at The Pit, beating the Quips, 21-12.

Jaymar Pearson — Sto-Rox

Jaymar Pearson turned in his purple for green this offseason after transferring from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart to Sto-Rox.

On Friday, the senior running back didn’t need to run often, but he found plenty of green as top-ranked Sto-Rox rolled past preseason Top 5 McGuffey.

Pearson carried the ball eight times, but ended up with 263 yards rushing, including touchdown runs of 98, 41 and 75 yards as the Vikings flexed their muscles in a 36-0 win over the visiting Highlanders.

Shawn Curry — Carlynton

After back-to-back losses to open the season, Carlynton running back Shawn Curry had rushed for 121 yards and had the team’s only touchdown.

All of that changed on a sunny afternoon in Oakmont, and Curry and the Cougars ran wild.

The junior running back rushed for 256 yards on 25 carries in Week 2 and scored four touchdowns as Carlynton ran around host Riverview, 35-12.

2021 HSSN Players of the Week

Week 1 – Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley

Week Zero – Carson Davidson, Blackhawk

